- Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack

- Stacker score: 93

- Metascore: 90

- IMDb user rating: 7.9

- Runtime: 100 minutes

Special effects and filming methods might improve, and yet the original “King Kong” still delivers a feat of spectacle. We all know the story about a giant ape who falls in love with an actress and gets hauled back to New York. But did you know they used more than one model for the gorilla, amounting to noticeable differences between “island” Kong and “city” Kong? Or that the premise itself was inspired by a dream one of the directors had?