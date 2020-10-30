#7. King Kong (1933)

- Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack

- Stacker score: 93

- Metascore: 90

- IMDb user rating: 7.9

- Runtime: 100 minutes

Special effects and filming methods might improve, and yet the original “King Kong” still delivers a feat of spectacle. We all know the story about a giant ape who falls in love with an actress and gets hauled back to New York. But did you know they used more than one model for the gorilla, amounting to noticeable differences between “island” Kong and “city” Kong? Or that the premise itself was inspired by a dream one of the directors had?

 RKO Radio Pictures

King Kong is big, but he might be even bigger on Avalon Theatre’s huge screen.

See for yourself during a screening of the 1933 film “King Kong” at 7:30 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Avalon Theatre, 65 Main St.

Ticket cost $5. Children younger than 12 get in free. A limited number of tickets to the show are available and face masks must be worn.

Advance tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ec2rLB.

This film stars Hollywood legends such as Fay Wray and Robert Armstrong and includes those iconic black-and-white scenes of King Kong climbing the Empire States Building in New York City.

— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@GJSentinel.com

Tags

Recommended for you