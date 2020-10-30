King Kong is big, but he might be even bigger on Avalon Theatre’s huge screen.
See for yourself during a screening of the 1933 film “King Kong” at 7:30 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Avalon Theatre, 65 Main St.
Ticket cost $5. Children younger than 12 get in free. A limited number of tickets to the show are available and face masks must be worn.
Advance tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ec2rLB.
This film stars Hollywood legends such as Fay Wray and Robert Armstrong and includes those iconic black-and-white scenes of King Kong climbing the Empire States Building in New York City.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@GJSentinel.com