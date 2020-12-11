“Fah who foraze! Dah who Doraze! Welcome Christmas, come this way!” sang all the Whos in Whoville.
And by “this way” they are most certainly referring to the Whoville just outside the Spoons Bistro and Bakery on the lower level of HopeWest’s Ferris Hospice Care Center, 3090 N. 23th St. It’s worth a stop if you’re out looking at Christmas lights in the evening this month.
Lights loop around trees for a Dr. Seuss effect, and the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who can be found among the cutouts of Whos around a Christmas tree. There also is an area near the entrance of Spoons where you can pose for holiday photo.
Along with the holiday decorations, luminaries dedicated to loved ones can be found casting a gentle glow nearby.
Extra tip: If you’re tired of holiday cooking, then check into getting a Grinch-themed dinner from Spoons. The restaurant is taking preorders through Wednesday, Dec. 16, for its Christmas Day Who Ham Christmas Dinner Feast and Chef Martin’s Christmas Breakfast. Additional special dinners will be available at certain times during December with details to be found at Spoons’ Facebook page.