It was outside-the-box thinking because of the pandemic that put the actors for “Cabaret” in boxes.
Fourteen boxes, to be exact, in a two-story structure on stage.
Each box has its own color-changing LED lights to flood over the actor within. That, along with the dynamic music and story, will create a unique spectacle as “Cabaret” comes alive for eight performances in March at Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.
It was a challenge to figure out how to put “Cabaret” on stage in an interesting and spectacular way with actors who couldn’t touch, said Jessica Jackson, visiting assistant professor of theater at CMU and director for “Cabaret.”
The box structure, which was configured by Matt Schlief, scenic designer for “Cabaret” and assistant professor of scenic design at CMU, is open to the audience’s view, but puts walls between the actors.
Fortunately, the musical “kind of lends itself to doing something a little bit theatrical or unrealistic with it because of the way these wild cabaret performances are interwoven with the story,” Jackson said.
“Cabaret” is set in the party, cabaret culture of Berlin in the 1930s, Jackson said.
The story unfolds through the eyes of an American writer named Clifford Bradshaw, who is pulled into Berlin’s nightlife with its drama, flash and music at the Kit Kat Club. The character also encounters the creeping rise of the Nazi party and fascism in Germany, she said.
“Cabaret” is highly entertaining but tempered for the audience, which knows that the Holocaust and World War II are in the future for the musical’s characters, she said.
Some of the characters refuse to see what is coming, others can’t see anything they can do about it, she said.
The integration of the musical’s story, sound and movement with the set’s 14 boxes creates a visual that is in really intense and beautiful, Jackson said.
A simple kiss or a nasty punch had to be choreographed differently, and what they — Amanda Benzin, assistant professor of dance, was the choreographer for “Cabaret” — came up with has added even more drama to the production, Jackson said.
For a kiss, they turned to the vocabulary of dance. Two people, foreheads together but on either side of a thin wall “creates a sort of beautiful image that is intimate but apart,” Jackson said.
For a fight scene, the actors punch forward and the actor receiving the punches “is able to throw his body into the walls of the box he is in,” Jackson said. “It’s choreographed to be as horrible as it is.”
None of the energy that “Cabaret” produces is subdued by this staging, however not having the full energy produced by an audience will be different, Jackson said.
The limited number of tickets available for each show will be far fewer than the more than 550 seats in the theater — social distancing and masks will be required.
The feeling won’t be quite as rowdy, but the energy and fun will still be there, she said.
“I think people are going to be incredible struck,” Jackson said. “I would never have thought to do it this way if not for COVID.”