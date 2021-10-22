With his oversized hat and eccentric behavior, the Mad Hatter is a fantastic character to create, according to one of the newest to play him.
Johnny Castle, 14, will put on the Mad Hatter’s hat and dance moves during “Alice’s Wonderland,” an original ballet from Absolute Dance & Performing Arts with performances Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22–24, at Avalon Theatre.
Castle recently took a few minutes before weightlifting and rehearsal to talk about himself, dancing and the Mad Hatter.
Keeping busy: When not dancing, Castle is “either sleeping or … basically sleeping,” he said, a response most teenagers (and their parents) can identify with.
He has grown more than several inches in the past year, and he usually is recovering from hours of repeated jumping, twisting, spinning and leaping and so on for at least 10 hours a week. Make that 15-hours-plus with rehearsals for performances and competition, and weightlifting.
Playing favorites: Castle’s favorite academic subject is math because “math helps with everything.” If he gets time to play a video game, he turns to “Hollow Knight.” “The soundtrack is amazing,” he said.
For movies, he’s a fan of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” — “it’s idiotic stupidness and humor” mixed with a good story — and Twenty One Pilots is his favorite band.
Spaghetti, but only with his mom’s sauce, is the meal he would pick over all others.
On a role: Castle will dance as the Mad Hatter and as Tweedle Dee in the upcoming ballet. Tweedle Dee is a silly, but fun character, he said.
But it’s the Mad Hatter that he really likes. The character gives him the freedom “to become myself because of how insane the character is,” said Castle, who likes to ham things up.
When his mom, Elizabeth Godwin, told him he had gotten the role, “He had an existential crisis,” she said. “I can never live up to Johnny Depp!” Castle told her.
He is a huge fan of the actor who played the Mad Hatter on film. “It’s crazy to think that Jack Sparrow and Willy Wonka were played by the same person,” he said.
On the scene: The scene Castle likes best in “Alice’s Wonderland” is the tea party. The dancers toss tea cups, carry the table around, dance on the table. “It’s great fun for me,” he said.
It also involves Castle jumping off the table, doing a toe touch in the air and “landing it without breaking my knees,” he said.
Getting into dance: Dance has been a regular thing for his family, Castle said. His mom danced and still dances. His five sisters all used to dance.
Several years ago, his mom suggested he try a hip hop class. “I liked it,” he said. So he added classes in jazz, tap and ballet. “As soon as I took those classes, I fell in love.”
He joined Absolute Dance’s pre-professional program in 2020, but the pandemic brought classes to a halt for a while. When classes went online, “I took all of them that I could” no matter the level of difficulty, he said. “I’m a quick learner. It’s perfecting it that gets me occasionally.”
In the future: “I want it to eventually become a professional career,” Castle said of dancing.
Acting is another possibility, but dancing for a ballet company comes first for him.
Dancing requires strength and athleticism, Castle said, and he doesn’t think most people understand the physical strength requirements for a male ballet dancer.
The jumps must be higher and bolder, and you’ve got to be able to lift other dancers all while holding particular shapes and lines, he said.
After the Hatter: Castle will dance as the Nutcracker in Absolute Dance’s production of Tchaikovsky’s ballet in the three days before Christmas. This will be his second year as the Nutcracker.
In 2020, Castle had to dance the role while wearing both a mask and the oversized head of the Nutcracker. There also was no battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat King because of pandemic protocols.
This year the battle will be back. Getting to fight with swords in a ballet... what’s not to like about that? said Castle, with a slightly devious twinkle in his eye and his Mad Hatter hat firmly in place.