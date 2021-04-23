Live music is picking up in the Grand Valley!
There are a number chances to listen and support western Colorado musicians this weekend.
Here are several interesting options all offering different experiences, all with good music and all in different genres.
If you’re looking for more, read through the Entertainment Calendar on page 6.
Enjoy the music!
IT’S LOCAL COUNTRY
If you’re tired of inside and want to get out, or if you’ve been out and ready to relax with a seat inside, it’s time to get to Warehouse 25Sixty-Five.
That is where you’ll find six local country acts playing at Tips for Tunes starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
There will be two stages, one outside and one inside Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, allowing for a different band to perform every 45 minutes.
On the stage outside you’ll find Randy and Matt, Gary Russell and Jason Abbott. Playing the inside stage are Remi Mae, Sean Moon Band and Southside Highway.
That all adds up to a lot of live country music for a $10 donation.
And while you’re taking all that in, consider picking up some tickets for other shows coming up at Warehouse, among them the July 3 show with Clay Walker that venue announced recently. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 23.
For information on Warehouse shows and upcoming ticket sale dates, go to Facebook.com/Warehouse25sixtyfive. For show information and to purchase tickets go to warehouse2565.com.
SEE THE STARR
After spending most of the past year off the stage, David Starr is back.
The Cedaredge-based Americana musician will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Hosted by KAFM Community Radio, this concert will be the finale to its 2021 spring member drive. Tickets cost $15 for KAFM members, $20 for nonmembers and can be purchased at bit.ly/2Qoi0bt.
Starr will be joined by two other western Colorado musicians for the concert — Marsha Ditto and Eric Stucky — and he has plenty of recent music projects to draw from for the set.
Starr’s most recent album, “Beauty and Ruin,” was released shortly before the pandemic caused shutdowns in 2020. “Beauty and Ruin” was inspired by a novel written by Starr’s grandfather in 1972 and was produced and arranged by John Oats of Hall & Oats.
There also is the project “Touchstones,” a series of digital single releases from Starr as he reflected this past year on the songs that shaped his own, according to davidstarrmusic.com.
Prior albums from Starr include “South and West” (2018) and “The Head and Heart” (2017), both produced by Oats.
For information about Starr, do to davidstarrmusic.com.
Side note: Keep an eye on the social media accounts for the Avalon Theatre and Las Colonias Amphitheater for concert announcements. The latest one was for The Greatest Hits of Foreigner that will stop at the amphitheater on July 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23, and a link to purchase tickets can be found in with concert information at avalontheatregj.com.
SURROUND SOUND
Prism will be a first-of-its-kind concert for Colorado Mesa University’s music department and for its audience.
The outdoor concert featuring both faculty members and students will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, in the Academic Quad between the Moss Performing Arts Center and Tomlinson Library. Bring a lawn or camping chair so you can sit and relax and take it all in.
With Prism the music is intended to surround the audience from multiple stages around the audience. From those stages will come a variety of music genres and styles from various solo acts and ensembles.
There likely will be some alumni among those performing, joining the CMU Maverick Stampede and the CMU Drumline for a grand finale.
Tickets for Prism cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets or by calling 800-410-MAVS.
WITH JAZZ & SOUL
Charlie Dwellington’s is hosting Sunday Brunch with The Sunday Morning All-Stars on Sunday, April 25.
This new live music event blends jazz and soul with a delicious brunch, and it’s easy to see why it’s sold out.
Fortunately, for those who don’t have a ticket, there likely will be more brunch events to come, according to Gonzalez with the Will & Gonzalez Entertainment and lead singer for Peach Street Revival.
“We’ve actually been trying to have this show for a year. This is something we want to develop as a standing show here in Grand Junction,” Gonzales said. “Liz (Sinclair, the owner of Charlie Dwellington’s,) was charming to open on Sundays and prepare a special brunch menu.”
The Sunday Morning All-Stars is made up of Gonzalez, bass player Jordan Will and drummer Sofia Benham, all from Peach Street Revival.
They are joined by Bryce MacEvoy, who many in the Grand Valley may know from his time singing with Grand Junction Rockestra. “He’s got a golden voice,” Gonzalez said. MacEvoy also is part of the duo The Moccasins and has sung for Carnival Cruise Lines.
Eric Gross from Wild Flight will be the keys player for this new jazz and soul group, and Nathan Wilson, from Grand Junction Rockestra and the band Soul Habit, will perform on saxophone.
Those at this Sunday show can expect to hear covers of music from Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Aretha Franklin — “I am a huge Aretha Franklin fan so we’ll have some really amazing Aretha Franklin covers,” Gonzalez said — Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin and others as well as some instrumentals to allow this group to show off its musicianship.
Along with seeing this Sunday brunch event begin, The Sunday Morning All-Stars would like to perform at more events that are a good match for upscale jazz and soul.
So it would be a good idea to follow The Sunday Morning All-Stars on social media for future shows and Charlie Dwellington’s social media for announcements of another brunch in the coming months.