Wiener Dog Races, plenty of craft beer on tap at Oktoberfest events

Raise a glass, Oktoberfest is here!
There are two local celebrations to check out this weekend, both with unique flavors, be that the craft beer or the entertainment.
OKTOBERFEST AMPED
Oktoberfest Amped will be from 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
VIP tickets cost $50 and include a 32-ounce boot mug, a complimentary beer, plenty of catered German food and more. A seating area will be provided.
General admission tickets cost $19 and include a 16-ounce mug and a complimentary beer or cider. It’s a good idea to bring a camp chair for seating. Food trucks will be there for those who wish to purchase food.
There will be five breweries at the event — Ramblebine Brewing Co., Palisade Brewing Co., Talbott’s Cider Co., Copper Club Brewing Co. and Gemini Beer Co. — and there will be an additional station where people can choose from at least a dozen other brewery options, said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the amphitheater.
It’s a model she’s seen and enjoyed at other festivals, and since not all breweries are traveling to events right now, organizers decided to try it with Oktoberfest Amped, Rainsdon said.
Another change for the event is “this year we decided to move it from a 21-and-up event to a family event with a kid zone,” she said.
Tickets for youth ages 12–21, as well as for designated drivers, cost $10. Children younger than 12 get in free.
The kid zone will include a bump ‘n’ jump and other activities. There also will be a costume contest for kids with prizes in all kinds of categories, from silliest costume to best German costume. “If they have lederhosen, we’d like to see them,” Rainsdon said.
However, as great as this costume contest is likely to be, the Wiener Dog Races might still steal the show.
The races start at 3 p.m. and the 100-foot long race course is right through the middle of the amphitheater, she said.
Some of the dachshunds show up in costumes, and “it’s super fun to watch. It was the highlight in 2019,” she said.
There also will be live music at Oktoberfest Amped with Peach Street Revival performing and dancing encouraged.
For information, tickets or to register a dachshund in the Wiener Dog Races, go to oktoberfestgj.com.
OKTOBERFEST... CRAFTED
Oktoberfest... Crafted is presented by the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) and will be from 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Handlebar Tap House, 417 Monument Road.
Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased through eventbrite.com (bit.ly/3mdumz0). This is a 21-and-older event and proceeds go to COPMOBA and its work to maintain and develop mountain bike trails in western Colorado.
The craft breweries set to be at this event are New Belgium Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Odell Brewing Co., Ska Brewing Co., Copper Club Brewing Co., Crooked Stave, Palisade Brewing Co., Denver Beer Co., Avery Brewing Co., Talbott’s Cider Co., Breckenridge Brewery and more.
The local German band Alpine Echo will be performing and there will be dancing and games.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/copmoba.