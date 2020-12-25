A debut EP was recorded in Grand Junction and released last week by two local singers.
“Wild Flight” is the name of the album and for the singer-songwriter duo of Emily Jurick and Eric Gross.
“Wild Flight” features five original songs and can be found on Spotify, iTunes and Apple music, Amazon and YouTube.
If you want to see Jurick and Gross perform in person in the near future however, you will have to drive a bit. The plays Dec. 31 with Hap Harriman at L’Historia in Aspen and on Jan. 2 at the Firefly Club in Aspen.
To learn about Wild Flight, go to wildflightmusic.com.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com