ERIE — After running wild to open the postseason, the Fruita Monument High School football team dealt with quite the role reversal one week later.
Erie scored seven times on the ground in the first three quarters Friday night as the fifth-seeded Tigers ousted the 12th-seeded Wildcats 50-26 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
It didn’t even feel that close.
Fruita Monument (8-4) was coming off a 63-26 first-round win over Brighton in which it racked up 443 yards and eight TDs on the ground. A repeat performance, or anything resembling it, never came against the Tigers (11-0), who extended their season-long streak of blowout wins.
Just before halftime, sophomore Wyatt Sharpe appeared to put the Wildcats in reach. He scored his second TD on a short run after a 17-play drive as time expired in the first half to pull Fruita within 29-14. But the momentum was a mirage.
Fruita twice turned the ball over on downs coming out of the break and Erie scored three straight touchdowns to push the lead to 50-14 headed into the fourth quarter. Wildcats quarterback Corben Rowell had an eight-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and Sam Ontiveros added another touchdown runs as time expired. All of it was too little, too late.
On the other side of the field, Erie quarterback Blake Barnett and running back Caleb Theisen led a rushing attack that carved its way to one big gain after another. The Tigers, who came into the game ranked first in yards per carry at 9.5 per touch, averaged around 11 yards per touch in Friday's win.
Barnett finished Erie's first three drives with rushing touchdowns and added another late in the third to give him 43 combined rushing and passing TDs this season. Theisen went over the 100-yard mark on the ground for a seventh time — his eighth carry — and pushed the lead to five touchdowns with his third score of the night late in the third.
Erie finished with nearly 250 yards rushing on only 22 carries.
In next week's quarterfinals, the Tigers will face the winner of today's second-round game between No. 13 Pueblo West and fourth-seed Palmer Ridge.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, head into the offseason.
The sour ending capped Fruita Monument's best season since 2018, the last time the Wildcats won a playoff game.
Fruita finished second to Fountain-Fort Carson in the 4A Southern 2 League and all four of its losses came to teams inside the top 10 in the 4A playoff bracket.
Sharpe ended his strong sophomore campaign with 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns, finishing just shy of 1,000 rushing yards this season.
Junior quarterback Rowell, meanwhile, had 130 yards passing and rushed for 41 more and a touchdown. He finished the season with more than 1,000 passing yards, nearly 300 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.