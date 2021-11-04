If you have been following along, our last 2 columns have focused mostly on two documents that parents could have their 18-year-old children sign before they left home for college, the military or to get a job in another location. The first is something known as a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) authorization, also called a HIPAA release. The second is another type of release that was broader because it allows a parent access to his or her adult child’s financial records, school grades (and related files) and other business records.
We spent the last two columns describing these documents and want to end the discussion with this column and focus on the differences between these releases and two types of powers of attorney that could easily be confused.
The first is a Medical Durable Power of Attorney and the second is known as a General Durable Power of Attorney. As the names imply, each power is designed to address different needs. The medical power deals with everything of a medical nature, except for end-of-life issues. Those issues are addressed in an Advance Directive or Living Will, where the author (called a “principal”) leaves behind instructions about what to do in the event he/she is determined to be “brain dead” and remains alive only because he/she is connected to a machine.
A Medical Durable Power of Attorney identifies someone to act as an agent with power to make decisions for the principal in situations where he/she cannot act for himself or herself. In the context of a child leaving home for the first time, it might make sense for the child to designate one or both parents as their agent to make such decisions in that extreme situation. However, for purposes of this column, that power of attorney is a drastically different document. It has a different purpose and seeks a different outcome than a medical record release or HIPAA release that simply allows a parent access to a child’s medical records.
A General Durable Power of Attorney accomplishes a similar objective for all non-medical matters including, but not limited to, bank accounts, leases, insurance policies, etc. But once again, appointing someone with power to sign for the principal is a much different process than only allowing that person access to information.
One other significant factor when evaluating the need for a General Durable Power of Attorney is that it is typically effective immediately, whereas the medical power of attorney is not. Typically, the medical power of attorney does not authorize someone to act until some type of medical event has occurred that left the principal unable to act and/or sign for himself or herself.
We introduced you to these concepts by talking about Jackie, a member of our team, and her daughter, Patti. Our final advice to Jackie might be helpful to those trying to make sense of everything we have described in this and the previous 2 columns. We prepared a HIPAA Release for Patti to sign, but the release was limited to allow Patti to identify for her doctor the materials that would not be subject to release. We also prepared a Medical Durable Power of Attorney for Patti to sign that would allow her mother to act for her if Patti could not make her own medical decisions.
Lastly, we also prepared a general release for Patti to sign that would allow her mother access to her financial, business and school records. However, we did not prepare a General Durable Power of Attorney for Patti to sign because neither Patti, nor her mother, felt it appropriate for Jackie to sign documents for Patti when Patti was capable of signing such things for herself. Not every parent and child will balance all of the competing interests like Patti and her mother did, but that balance worked for them. And, as with every other client that every attorney represents, our goal was to settle on a lawful solution that everyone understood and made each person comfortable.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.