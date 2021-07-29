In our last column, we introduced readers to one of the newest issues facing people when preparing their estate plan; we talked about Camille and her niece, LeAnn, who had heard about a law passed in Colorado in 2016 that defined something called a “digital asset.” They wanted to know what digital assets were and how they should plan to manage them.
We explained that it is likely that the definition is not going to stay the same, but for now, a digital asset is anything that is part an online profile or presence. We gave them examples of things like email, photography, videos, audiovisual presentations, spreadsheets, logos, illustrations, and animations; in short, a digital assets could be thought of as generally anything a person has on a website or an online profile of any kind.
We also talked about something called “cryptocurrency” which sounds more like what most people would consider an asset. Cryptocurrencies, such as “Bitcoin,” are a fast-growing type of currency that exists only online; however, even with its wild popularity over the last few years, it is still held by a relatively small number of people. By comparison, cryptocurrencies represent only a small fraction of the other types of online assets like email, photography, videos, etc.
Because of the wide variability of the types of digital asset, it is important that people consider their control over such assets when putting together their estate plan, even if it is only for protective purposes. For example, it is no longer a simple thing to know all the usernames and passwords for every website or online platform which a family member uses. Most of us have a hard time tracking those things for ourselves, let alone trying to gather that information for a family member that recently passed away.
In addition to protecting the log-in information, it is obviously even more important to safeguard the data stored on those online platforms from falling into the wrong hands. And, once someone has passed away, their loved ones must act quickly to get that information offline because the longer that information is kept online after someone has passed away, the bigger the risk that it can be stolen or diverted from the control of the family of the deceased person.
To help our clients deal with these relatively new issues, we ask them to begin now to make a list of their online profiles or presence, along with the information that is stored there. In addition, we suggest that they also keep the log-in information in that same place and, most importantly, that they keep the information updated. Keeping everything current is not an easy task because some websites require that the users change their passwords every 60 or 90 days; if a person has only a few of those types of websites, then updating the list is an ongoing effort that should never be ignored.
All that information is important for a person to make available to his or her personal representative or trustee, but it is equally important that the personal representative or trustee know how to use the website or online platform or know someone that can be trusted to help; otherwise, the log-in data and the description of the type of information contained within the website are not of much use.
We also coach our clients to understand what the 2016 law allows or facilitates. Basically, the law allows a person acting for another the legal authority to manage digital assets and electronic communications of the deceased person in the same way they can manage that person’s tangible assets and financial accounts. And the law also endows those that hold the digital assets (Instagram or Tik Tok, for example) with similar legal authority to deal with the fiduciaries of their users.
In our story, all of that means that the law would allow LeAnn, as Camille’s personal representative, to deal with all of the places that Camille had an online presence or profile so that LeAnn can shut those down after Camille passed away. LeAnn could collect information, gather money that Camille had saved or invested, and otherwise do anything that Camille could do for herself online. Not surprisingly, the law is very concerned with how the communications between LeAnn and those companies would happen and not violate Camille's expectation of privacy of things she did or stored online.
Lastly, some digital assets will pass through a person’s will, while others will not. A will can indicate who will inherit a Paypal or Venmo account (ask your children or grandchildren if you are unfamiliar with those types of online accounts) and possibly even frequent flier miles or points. Other assets, such as email, Facebook posts or online subscriptions like Netflix or Spotify cannot be passed through a will to someone else.
Digital assets are now, and forever more will be, part of a person’s holdings and every estate plan should address how those assets are to be managed and where necessary, disbursed after death. And, as with every other aspect of good estate planning, now is the time to start to deal with them.
If you have a question or concern about your estate plan, or have a topic you would like us to address in a future article, send an e-mail to Admin@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.1
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2021 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright