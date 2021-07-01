Camille and her niece, LeAnn, called a few weeks ago and asked to meet to talk about the “new law about digital assets.” While some clients have had a passing interest in how to manage digital assets as part of their estate plan, Camille was the first who wanted to talk about that issue specifically. LeAnn, about 25 years younger than her aunt, acted as a kind of coach to Camille who, like many of us, wasn’t even sure what a digital asset was.
It turned out that the “new law” that LeAnn was talking about is something the Colorado legislature passed in 2016 called the “Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act.” The provisions of the law were actually prepared by something called the Uniform Law Commission and Colorado is among 46 states that have adopted some version of the law recommended by that Commission. We share that detail only to reassure you that most states have a similar law to Colorado, so no matter where you go, the care and control of digital assets should be treated similarly.
“So what is a digital asset?” was Camille’s first question; the technical answer we had to start with was this: a digital asset is an “electronic record in which an individual has a right or interest.” Not surprisingly her second question was “Whaaaat?” For the most part, the answer to her second question is much easier to understand; a digital asset is anything that is part of an online profile. Not surprisingly, the answer gets more complicated from there, but Wikipedia’s list of examples of digital assets might help. It describes things like email, photography, videos, audiovisual presentations, spreadsheets, logos, illustrations, animations and generally anything a person has on a website or an online profile of any kind.
A more obvious, but also more obscure type of digital asset is something known as a “cryptocurrency.” It would take us several columns, and take us well beyond our own understanding, to explain the world of “Bitcoin” and/or other cryptocurrencies referred to as “altcoins,” so we’ll let you explore that world on your own. However, we can say that it will be worth your time and effort to understand cryptocurrencies and all forms of electronic currencies; they are not going away any time soon.
While much less complex that cryptocurrencies, Colorado’s law governing digital assets is something that may take some getting used to. Basically, the law allows a person acting for another (something we call a fiduciary) such as personal representatives, executors and/or trustees, the legal authority to manage digital assets and electronic communications in the same way they can manage tangible assets and financial accounts. In a reciprocal way, the law also provides the people and/or companies that hold the digital assets (think of companies like Google or Facebook, or even your bank or investment company) with similar legal authority to deal with the fiduciaries of their users.
In our story, the law would allow LeAnn, as Camille’s personal representative, to deal with all of the places that Camille had an online presence or profile and shut those down after Camille passed away. LeAnn could collect information, gather money that Camille had saved or invested, and otherwise do anything that Camille could do for herself online. Not surprisingly, the law is very concerned with how the communications between LeAnn and those companies would happen and not violate Camille's expectation of privacy of things she did or stored online.
In our next column, we’ll go into more detail about the definition of a digital asset and how someone should plan for the care of those assets. If you have a specific question on that topic, feel free to contact us via email sometime in the next two weeks and we’ll address your question as part of that column.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
2021 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright