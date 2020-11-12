In our last column, we talked about the experience of two newer clients, Steve and Janelle, as they prepared for, and then had, the “talk” with their children about entitlement; or more specifically, they tactfully told their children to quit thinking they were entitled to an inheritance of a certain kind or a specific amount.
We indicated that in this column, we would talk about one of the most common places where that family tension can be exposed. When the parents are considering a trust (which extends their control over their money and property after their passing) instead of only a will (which gives immediate control to the beneficiaries after their death), previously unspoken feelings can surface. A family conversation about how a will and a trust can work together is a good place to start. If it raises difficult emotional reactions, it is better that those be addressed while the parents are still able, instead of delaying their response to these concerns or avoiding them altogether.
In the past, we have discussed a fairly common scenario where our client (for example, the husband) feels nearly overwhelmed with the challenges of taking care of his ailing spouse. She needs nearly constant attention and his own health is beginning to fail. He lives every day in fear that he will pass first, leaving no good option for the care of his wife. If that happens, how can he ensure that their assets will be used for her benefit the way he would have used them?
In many cases, the answer might be that there are children or other family members involved and they will treat her with the same care that he did; but very often, they have their own life and their own set of challenges, so the solution is not as easy as just turning everything over to them.
The difficult questions remain: who should have control of their assets and how should they be properly used to care for her after he is gone? A well drafted trust will answer those questions and will include provisions to handle that type of “disability planning,” not only by identifying who will be in charge (called the trustee), but also by providing detailed instructions for the trustee to follow.
We like to use the analogy and treat the trust like a little red wagon; placing assets in a trust is like placing them in the wagon. Once the trust is formed, the capable spouse maintains control over the assets because he has the handle of the wagon; the wagon (trust) goes where he goes and is used the way he wants it to be used. If he passes first or, due to his condition, he is no longer able to act as trustee, then the trust identifies a successor trustee that will continue “pulling” the wagon (i.e. managing the trust). That way, the assets in the wagon continue to belong to the couple, even though neither can manage them, and those assets can only be used for their benefit until they have both passed away. At that point, any remaining assets can be distributed the same way that a will would allow, but that final distribution cannot happen until the couple has been cared for first.
This is just one of many ways that a properly drafted trust can be a source of protection and peace of mind; we will discuss other ways in coming articles. And we also discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Admin@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
