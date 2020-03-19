Our original plan for this column was to talk more about the details of getting assets into the name of a trust once it is created. But like everything else in your life, the Coronavirus has changed our priorities; given that many of you have more time on your hands than you thought you would, we decided to change topics and see if we can help you take advantage of this gift of time and do a few things you have been planning on for a long time.
One of the most obvious things you can do is learn about whatever interests you on the topic of estate planning. However, rather than turn you loose to fend for yourself on the internet, we thought we could offer up a couple of websites that do a nice job of helping readers understand more about estate planning. The Colorado Bar Association has several helpful tri-fold brochures that can be accessed online (https://www.cobar.org/For-the-Public/Legal-Brochures); it also provides access to various estate-related forms and videos that can be particularly helpful with specific questions and/or concerns (https://www.courts.state.co.us/Forms/SubCategory.cfm?Category=Trusts,). AARP also has a myriad of resources available to the general public, including a 20-page workbook that covers several basic estate planning concepts. https://giftplanning.aarp.org/personal-estate-planning-kit.
Another thing you can consider is writing your own will. While we are not fans of online legal services, the law allows a person to have a handwritten will. The key word is “handwritten” because the rules will not necessarily apply the same to a typed will that is signed without witnesses and a notary. Handwritten wills are called “holographic,” which term comes from two Greek words meaning “whole message.” And that is the point of allowing a holographic will; as long as we can determine the “whole message” from the handwriting, the law will likely respect the wishes of the writer. It need not be witnessed because the entire document is in the handwriting of the person and so we can safely assume it represents his or her wishes.
Another thing you can do to make good use of your time is to put together a list of usernames and passwords for all the online accounts you have managed to create. You will probably be surprised how many accounts you have when you stop to count them all; and one of the biggest favors you can do for your loved ones is to put all of that information in one place and let someone know where to look for it. Your life is increasingly reflected by some level of online activity and getting that organized will not only help your heirs, it will probably help you, too. That is especially true if this little exercise helps you recognize which accounts can be shut down, including and especially those with any important private information.
Lastly, most every law office, as well as accounting, insurance, financial planning and other professional office that provide estate-related services is open and available to help you remotely. Since much of this type of work can be done with email, perhaps now is just the right time for you to reach out to your team of professional advisors, or even to establish such a team, and see what they can do to help you achieve whatever objectives you have for your own estate plan. Whether it be as simple as asking how to get a medical power of attorney or something more complicated about a trust, pick up the phone or send an email and use this time to get started on something you have been putting off. If you take care of your affairs during this window of opportunity, it will create a silver lining for you and your family that may make a huge difference in your life and in theirs.
In the past, we have discussed these, and other, estate planning matters in monthly no-cost seminars held in our office. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of the Coronavirus, though, it made sense to do what we are suggesting you do and so, we will change the format of our seminar to allow you to participate from the safety of your home. Effective immediately, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation (limit of 15 participants) so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Kkeim@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright