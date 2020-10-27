Steve and Janelle came to see us a few weeks ago, suffering from a malady that we see all too often; the strange thing about this condition is that its suffering is imposed on others, not the person with the condition.
The “condition” is the mindset of many children that feel they are entitled to their parents wealth and even expect it to be managed with them in mind. And the parents are all too often the people that suffer the most as a result. We have seen parents’ suffering manifest itself in a variety of ways; in Steve and Janelle’s case, the suffering felt like fear....fear that they would disappoint their children or, worse yet, cause discord between their children if they (the parents) did not do exactly the “right” thing in their estate plan.
We have written about this issue before and, typically, will get a handful of calls from new clients that struggle with the “entitlement” attitude of their children. When we meet with them, we help them prepare to have the “talk” with their family, the one that will start to turn the families’ expectations a different direction. We did that with Steve and Janelle and helped them develop a plan to deliver startling news to their adult children: “we love you very much, but you are not entitled to anything that we have earned or inherited from our families. The wealth is ours until we say it is it is not.” Of course, that message was softened more than we can describe here.
Initially, that news was not well received by Steve and Janelle’s children, but they were prepared and pushed forward because they knew one simple reality; this problem would not get better over time and it certainly would not get better on its own. So they remained firm and over the course of a couple of family discussions, they explained exactly what they intended to do and why. Our last visit with them was a very positive meeting, in stark contrast to the fear and struggles that were so pervasive in our initial conversation.
Ofttimes, it only takes the parents to have someone in their corner, helping them deal with the reactions of their children; more often, though, we find that we need to provide moral support and also help the parents articulate what they want to do with their estate. Even a plan to divide the estate equally among children can create issues for families; that is especially true where one or more of the children have done more to support one or both of the parents in their final years. However, no matter the circumstances, it is critical for the parents to take control of the conversation.
Of course, we are not saying children should not be involved in their parents’ estate plan; often the involvement of adult children of aging parents is a vital part of the process. But there is a significant difference between involvement in the plan and taking it over.
So what did Steve and Janelle’s plan focus on? After talking with them about each of their children, they decided to communicate their expectations for their children after they are gone; those expectations had nothing to do with wealth, and instead, focused on what they wanted each of their children to do in support of each other. Their plan was surprisingly personal because it asked each child to acknowledge and deal with emotional issues that the family had never resolved. But they knew with that conversation as a backdrop, it would become easier for them to talk about what they were leaving behind, to whom and why.
Not every parent will want to be that open; how much to share depends on 1) personalities, 2) the nature of the relationship between the parents and their children, and 3) the nature of the relationship among the children. However, regardless of the extent to which you choose to share your estate plan with your children, let them know your decision was made after serious consideration. Let them know you expect them to respect your wishes even if they disagree with those wishes (whenever they find out). Certainly, it is appropriate to encourage them to prioritize relationships over material assets.
Next column, we’ll talk about one of the most common places where that tension in a family can be exposed. When the parents are considering a trust (which extends their control over their money and property after their passing) instead of only a will (which gives immediate control to the beneficiaries after their death), previously unspoken feelings can surface. A family conversation about how a will and a trust can work together is a good place to start. If it raises difficult emotional reactions, it is better that those be addressed while the parents are still able, instead of delaying their response to these concerns or avoiding them altogether.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Admin@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright