As we were preparing to write this article, we did a little survey to see what estate planning advice is available online. We found that most sources offered similar, if not identical, descriptions of four or five different estate planning documents; many sources went further and explained why each document is important to include in an estate plan. What we did not find was much practical advice, so we decided to talk about a simple, yet critical set of tasks that will not only help your estate plan, but will also do your family a huge favor.
In our experience, the most common problem a family faces after the passing of a loved one is assembling his or her important papers. And by important papers, we do not mean just the will or the trust; we mean insurance policies, deeds, account statements, online usernames and passwords and maybe even a description of last wishes. For our clients, we often suggest they solve that problem for their families by using a standard three-ring binder (or two or even three) to create a “Personal Affairs” notebook.
The notebook should be kept in a firesafe and secure location, but that location should be shared with more than one person in the family. The binder(s) can include the following sections in whatever order of priority that makes sense to you:
(i) life, disability and accidental death/dismemberment policies (including, for example, those given as part of membership in a credit union or for use of a credit card);
(ii) auto, home and umbrella insurance policies;
(iii) real estate holdings, including deeds and mortgage paperwork;
(iv) most recent social security statements and Simple IRA/401k/other retirement plan paperwork;
(v) mutual funds, stock funds and long-term savings account paperwork (probably not short-term savings and checking account statements where balances change daily, weekly or monthly, unless that account information is not available anywhere else);
(v) most recent credit reports/profiles;
(vi) usernames, passwords and other relevant online personal information;
(vii) powers of attorney (medical and otherwise) and advance directives; and
(viii) last will and testaments.
For any of these documents that are copies, we suggest that you make annotation on the enclosed copies where the originals are stored, along with any other instructions you want to leave behind.
In addition to the originals and paper copies of the estate documents, we encourage clients to scan these documents onto a flash drive in what is known as portable data format, or .pdf, for storage and ease of access. The electronic copies should be shared with those named in any estate document, either as an agent or representative. Of course, you can also share these documents with those named as a beneficiary but be thoughtful about what that person may do with the information you provide.
For instance, if there is a different distribution plan for some of your children or grandchildren than others, that information could be misunderstood and/or the cause of strife within the family. Similarly, if you ever change the distribution plan for your children or grandchildren, those changes could likewise cause difficulties. In our experience, there is no single right or wrong way to handle these affairs, except to say that no one regrets giving thoughtful consideration to such matters.
Lastly, it is important for heirs to understand that, unless they are named as a beneficiary in a trust, the money or property they may inherit is not theirs until it is in their possession. As heirs, they are not entitled to the money just because their names are included in a will or because of any blood relationship to the grantor/donor.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
