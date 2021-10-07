She’s 18 years old – Part 2
You might recall our last column where we introduced you to Jackie, a key member of our team whose daughter had recently turned 18. Jackie had been thinking ahead and had identified documents that she wanted her daughter to sign before she left for college. At that point, she asked us to help her and then use her experience to help other parents in similar situations around the Grand Valley.
In that column, we identified and discussed 2 documents that Jackie and her daughter should consider. The first is something known as a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) authorization, also called a HIPAA release. The second is another type of release that was broader because it allows a parent access to his or her adult child’s financial records, school grades (and related files) and other business records.
We were also quick to remind readers that these types of written releases are not the same as a power of attorney. A release allows someone else to have access to a person’s records; a power of attorney allows someone else to sign for the other person, which is a much greater power and therefore, requires a much different process.
Our original plan for this column was to discuss the various types of powers of attorney that a parent might consider discussing with their child(ren) as they approach the age of majority. However, we received some insightful comments and questions from readers regarding the HIPAA release and so we decided to address those comments and questions first.
The most popular question was “how broad is a HIPAA release?” and a second, related question we received asked “for how long can a HIPAA release be effective?” We’ll answer both of those questions with this hypothetical.
If Jackie’s daughter (we’ll call her Patti) were to see a medical professional to address a situation and/or diagnose a condition that Patti does not want shared, the HIPAA release will pose a quandary for her. She may not be able to rely simply on the fact that Jackie won’t know about the visit, especially if medical insurance is involved. Assuming that Jackie is either insured, or a principal, under that same insurance, Jackie will likely see information related to the claim and then know enough to ask questions that Pattie may not want to answer.
In such a situation, Patti could provide the care provider with written instructions that would override the HIPAA release, but the existence of the release could still complicate the relationship between Jackie and Patti and the medical provider. And while it would be possible for the original release to be written to include access to some types of health information, but not others, the existence of that limitation could still pose a challenging situation for mother and daughter.
One other complicating factor is for how long the release would remain effective; under the HIPAA rules, a release must have some type of end date or event, such as when the child turns 21 or when he/she is no longer insured under a parent’s health insurance policy.
Lastly, it is possible that a state may have more restrictive requirements for the release of that type of personal information (think of abortion-related rights set under state law). In such cases, the more restrictive provisions will control. In other words, state law cannot relax a standard set by HIPAA, but it can add more stringent requirements. Our office does not handle such detailed matters, but there are attorneys who are very familiar with HIPAA and are in a good position to help with such complicated questions.
In summary, a written HIPAA release can be broad or limited in scope and can stay effective until it is revoked or a specific date or event occurs. Other types of releases may not be as heavily regulated as a HIPAA release is, but the same considerations apply. Next column, we’ll talk about those kinds of releases and about the role that powers of attorney can play in similar situations.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.