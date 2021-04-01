In our last column, we talked about Tysen, a client of the office with children from a prior relationship who purchased a home with his girlfriend, Julie. And the lingering question was who will receive his share of the home if he were to pass away without any additional planning? You might remember that Tysen had not been motivated to do much estate planning and so we are sharing his story because it probably represents a good majority of the population who are still getting around to taking care of their affairs.
Since Tysen and Julie are not married, and since we also know that they are not holding themselves out as married, we are assuming for this article that they would not be considered common law spouses and, therefore, the house is not considered marital property.
However, regardless of their marital status, if they title the home in joint tenancy, or more commonly described as “joint tenants with rights of survivorship,” then the home would go to Julie if Tysen passed. That is how joint tenancy operates: upon the passing of the first person, title automatically passes to the second person. And, although we were not involved in the purchase of the house, we know that Tysen does not intend to leave the entire house to his girlfriend, nor did Julie intend that result if she passed away first, so they did not title the house in joint tenancy.
Instead, the house was titled in co-tenancy, meaning the title showed them as co-owners of something called an “undivided one-half interest,” meaning that both Tysen and Julie own an equal half interest in the house. The result is that upon the passing of either one of them, their heirs would get their one-half of the house. If Tysen passed away first, then Julie would continue to own her share after his death; what would happen with his half depends upon what his estate plan looks like at that time.
Without a will, his share of the home will most likely go to his children so, at his passing, the girlfriend will own half of the home and his children will own the other half. This scenario could play out smoothly or it could pose a problem because Tysen’s girlfriend and his children are now co-owners of the home. How they feel about each other will determine the answer to that question.
And, as if that potential problem is not daunting enough, unless Tysen and Julie each paid exactly half of every cost (including the mortgage, insurance, taxes, repairs, etc.), who is owed what at the time of Tysen’s death could pose an equally complicated problem that may create its own fight.
As anyone that has experienced the death of a loved one can attest, it is difficult when death affects a family even under the best of circumstances. Without proper preparation, though, this example – and many others like it – make a difficult time that much worse. Different parties, each dealing with their own grief, have different understandings what the deceased would have wanted. Without a will, the law may impose a result none of them wanted or create conflicts where no one thought there would be.
By comparison, the planning solutions don’t have to be difficult or expensive. For example, by using a will to identify Tysen’s wishes regarding what happens to the home, the questions we raised would be answered simply and effectively. Planning for your own passing is a wonderful thing to do for those left behind; to the contrary, failing to plan often leaves them in a worse position than anyone anticipated.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Admin@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2021 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright