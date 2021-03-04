Tysen is a good friend of the office; we’ve helped him a variety of business matters, including the sale of his interest in a business that he started. Over the years, he’s made a point of reminding us that he needs to get his will in place, but that’s never happened. And as with every other client in that situation, we don’t push Tysen; in fact, we don’t bring it up at all.
We do, however, talk to him about control, especially about control over his real estate holdings, which are modest, but growing. Ownership of real estate presents an interesting estate planning dynamic because there are several ways to treat real estate without ever having it be part of a will, a trust or other estate planning tool.
The most recent conversation with Tysen involved his recent decision to purchase a home with his girlfriend. Tysen has three children from a prior relationship and has a good relationship with each of them. He is involved in their lives and, no doubt, plans to take care of them with his estate when he eventually gets around to putting it in place. However, when he purchased his current home, he put his name and his girlfriend’s name are on the deed to the home. His reasoning was that, even though he put a large down payment on the home, there is a loan and she is on the loan with him.
His circumstances are more complicated because he and his girlfriend also bought two commercial properties and used a similar approach; he put the down payment on each purchase and then obtained a loan with both he and his girlfriend responsible for payment.
The question he did not consider in making these three purchases is what would happen if he died and left things as they are now? What will he have to pass on and to whom?
For the real estate part of his assets, the answer to that question depends upon how he and his girlfriend titled each property. If any of the properties are titled in joint tenancy, then Tysen’s share would automatically go to his girlfriend. On the moment of his passing, his interest in the real estate titled in joint tenancy would evaporate and the entire property would then be owned by his girlfriend.
If, by contrast, any of the properties are titled in what we call “common tenancy,” or “tenancy in common,” then Tysen and his girlfriend would be “co-tenants” and each own an undivided one-half share of that property. In that case, his girlfriend would own her share, and Tysen’s share would pass according to his will, or according to the laws of intestacy if he had no will. We discussed the alternative of intestate succession in detail in our last column.
The existence of the loans complicates things for Tysen and his girlfriend because, of course, the lender will ensure it is paid, but as between the owners, how are the payments to the lender to be treated? If they were married, the questions would be easier to answer. Almost always, payments made by a married person are considered to be made with each spouse receiving credit for half of the payment.
In other words, in most cases, ownership is divided equally between married couples. However, as in Tysen’s case, he and his girlfriend are not married, so there is no automatic presumption that a payment is divided between them. Because there is no marital relationship, it is an open question in Colorado whether the girlfriend could claim an equitable interest in the home in his probate. So, if Tysen was to pass away tomorrow, his heirs and his girlfriend would be left with questions that may be difficult to answer, such as “How much of the home is owned by Tysen?” And, without a will, “Who will receive his share of the home?”
Next column we will explain the answer to these and other questions; for now, though, it is safe to say that the answers are complicated. Perhaps now is the time for us to apply a little pressure on Tysen because with some basic planning, the answers can be simplified and so can the tasks that his heirs and his girlfriend will be left with upon his death.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Admin@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2021 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright