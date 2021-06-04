In our last column, we introduced you to Alan and Amy and discussed how their ability to generate discretionary income became an integral part of their estate plan. We suggested that if an individual or family could learn how to live off 95%, and then 90%, of their take-home pay, the remaining amount would become part of a discretionary income strategy that would help create, and then protect, an estate plan for their loved ones.
We mentioned we would review a simple case study in this column as the best means of showing how discretionary income and a solid estate plan can go together. Consider this hypothetical scenario:
Alan and Amy own a catering business and take a combined salary of $110,000 per year. After their salary and all other business expenses have been paid for the year, they estimate that there will be an additional $24,000 of discretionary money available at year end. With that in mind, they have a couple of viable options that will help them with their estate plan:
(1) Assuming that they have properly set up their retirement accounts, should they contribute the extra money toward their retirement?
(2) Should they leave it in the business and develop a better marketing or branding strategy, or purchase additional insurance or increase the business’ cash reserves? This option is designed to make their business more valuable when it comes time to sell. So, in a way, this option enhances their estate plan similar to investing more in a retirement account; it just does so in a very different way.
(3) Should they divide the amount and try some combination of alternatives 1 and 2?
Without careful consideration, they won’t know which of these alternatives is best for their business. And, if they are like most owners, they may not implement the plan, even if they took the time to develop one and, instead, they may spend those discretionary dollars on unplanned expenses or on a personal want or need.
By contrast, if Alan and Amy will follow a five-year plan that dedicates discretionary money to one of these priorities, the discretionary income will grow and will help them have more resources to accomplish their business and estate objectives.
For those who do not own a small business, but can generate an amount of personal discretionary income each month, they too can take advantage of the power of this concept. As outlined below, the priorities are a little different, but they can be equally effective in building an effective estate plan:
(1) Build cash reserves to include at least three months of your most critical expenses;
(2) Use health, life and disability insurance, where possible, to help protect the assets that you are accumulating;
(3) Develop an income-producing hobby that will help increase the money you have to work with each month;
(4) Make retirement contributions, especially where you have the ability to obtain an employer “match,” meaning your employer will also contribute to your retirement account;
(5) Set aside some amount of discretionary money for personal enjoyment that will help keep you sharp; and
(6) Always find some amount, however large or small, to give away to worthy charities or causes.
With a plan that helps avoid haphazard spending, any amount of discretionary money can help people achieve some pretty lofty objectives. And, even if the accomplishments are modest, over the course of time, those modest accomplishments and small steps will lead to solid results, especially in an estate plan where time can be on your side.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
