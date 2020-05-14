121 – No medical power of attorney – now what?
Last column, we talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic is presenting several reminders, not the least of which is that now is a very good time to get your medical and financial affairs in order. We highlighted two estate documents that focus specifically on your health; the first is a Living Will, also called an Advance Directive, and the second is a Durable Medical Power of Attorney. The first leaves your instructions behind for how to handle various “end of life” issues and the second allows you to appoint someone to make health care decisions if you cannot make them for yourself.
We emphasized one very important aspect of a durable medical power of attorney, namely that it is effective after a person can no longer think, or care, for themselves. The reason we refer to the power as “durable” is because it “endures” beyond a person’s mental incapacity. So long as that person was capable of understanding what he/she was doing when he/she appointed an agent, then the fact that he/she later loses that capacity to understand does not affect the power’s viability. It remains enforceable.
In this column, we want to talk about what happens when a family, for whatever reason, misses that window of opportunity and the person is no longer able to designate someone to act for them. In such cases, the law allows the family to seek a guardianship and/or a conservatorship for the affected person. A guardianship allows someone to take over all healthcare and lifestyle control and a conservatorship focuses on caring for the affected person’s financial and/or business affairs. Because of the seriousness of these issues, Colorado law prescribes a specific set of actions and findings that must be present before someone can act as another person’s guardian.
First, there are key qualifications for someone to become a legal guardian of another. The person seeking to become the guardian must be at least 21 years of age and must have a relationship with the affected person that explains why he/she would want the proposed guardian to have that responsibility. The person seeking to become the guardian cannot be incapacitated or incapable of handling all guardianship duties. And, lastly, it is likely that the proposed guardian will have to submit a criminal background check and provide a credit report, again to ensure that he/she can be trusted.
Once qualified, a person that is attempting to become a legal guardian must file a petition and other court documents, explaining the reasons why a guardianship is necessary. The documents must include reports or letters from a doctor that establish why the affected person needs a guardian and a collaborating report from someone appointed by the court as a “court visitor.” All of that information must be given to all other immediate family members for review and they must have at least two weeks to review the information and decide if they can support the petition or object to it. Finally, the court will hold a hearing so that the judge can review all of that information with the proposed guardian and other interested family members.
Once a guardian is appointed, he or she can make healthcare and lifestyle decisions for the affected person and sign for him or her when those issues require a signature. A guardian does not control the affected person’s finances; instead, either an agent with the affected person’s financial power of attorney or a conservator handles such matters. Often, the same person can and will act as both a guardian and a conservator for an affected person, but that it not a requirement; and sometimes, it is actually a good idea to split those responsibilities. In our next column, we will talk about what a conservatorship is and what a conservator does. Much like this discussion, it is better for the family to be proactive and have each family member sign a financial or general durable power of attorney, but when that window of opportunity has passed, the law provides a remedy. We will provide the details of that remedy next time.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright