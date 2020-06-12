One of the fascinating aspects of estate planning is matching every client’s unique situation with the tools available; and nowhere is that truer than with living trusts. Trusts have been a mainstay in estate planning for many years because they can accomplish so much, but the very common question that nearly every client asks is “Do we need a trust?”
We have dealt with that question previously, so for purposes of today’s discussion, we have assumed the answer is yes. Once that determination is made, the next step is focused on what type of trust, and what type of trust provisions provide the best fit for that client’s needs. And, sometimes, the question arises whether a couple should have a single living trust or separate trusts. Often, the process of answering that question includes an anonymous comparison with others that have a similar life situation and an evaluation of how well the trust(s) served their purpose. In that way, case studies provide a very good backdrop for the decision to proceed with one or two trusts.
To stay on top of the numerous case studies that are available nationwide, most every estate planning law firm relies on industry publications. Our firm is no exception to that general rule; among the resources we use is an estate law blog written by attorneys and accountants known as Wealth Counsel. In this article, we have drawn on some of the examples discussed in that blog because we believe these scenarios describe the experiences of many Daily Sentinel readers.
As a quick reminder, revocable living trusts can be extremely useful for incapacity planning, probate avoidance (including the ability to avoid probate in other states so long as real estate in another state has been properly transferred to the revocable living trust), asset protection, and privacy. Depending on the married couple’s goals and circumstances, an estate plan can include either a joint revocable trust or separate trusts for each spouse. Both options offer advantages and disadvantages. Here are two client scenarios that explore whether a joint trust or individual trusts are better.
Scenario #1 — The blended family
Facts: Al (age 72) and Lois (age 65) are a newly married couple seeking estate planning advice. Both were married previously and prepared individual estate plans over 20 years ago. Their plans are outdated and therefore need updating. Al has three adult children and seven grandchildren, while Lois has one adult child and three grandchildren. Al and Lois own most of their assets separately. While they wish to provide for each, Al and Lois want to provide for their own child(ren) and grandchildren and want to ensure the surviving spouse does not have the ability to change these terms. Al also has a business interest in an investment firm where he has worked for the past 30 years and a strong desire to leave a portion of his assets to several charities. Lois inherited a vacation home from her family and wishes that it be passed to her child and grandchildren.
Conclusion: In blended families or subsequent marriages, especially where each spouse came into the marriage with their own assets, separate trusts might be the best choice. Separate trusts allow each spouse to maintain control of his or her individual assets during their lifetime and ensure their estate passes to his or her intended beneficiaries at death. Establishing separate trusts will address the concerns of Al and Lois, including maintaining control during their respective lifetimes, ensuring the other is cared for after the first death, and providing for their own children and grandchildren without fear that their plan will be changed by the surviving spouse.
Scenario #2 — The “senior” couple
Facts: Pat (age 78) and Mary (age 75) recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and want to mark the occasion by creating a comprehensive estate plan. They have heard about probate and want to avoid it. Mary and Pat own most of their assets jointly, including a home in Montrose, and investment, checking and savings accounts. Pat remarked that they “treat all their assets as part of the marital unit” but expressed concern that “Mary won’t know how to handle our money if I die first.” Their priority is to provide for the surviving spouse first. Thereafter, they wish to provide for their, their 4 children equally, but if a child is not living, then their grandchildren. Pat and Mary do not have a taxable estate; they are on a “fixed income” and are worried about the costs associated with estate planning. Mary and Pat both want to stay in their home even when the other passes away. They appear to be of sound mind and memory.
Conclusion: A joint revocable trust might be the better option for Pat and Mary given the length of their marriage, as well as their joint assets, aligned goals, and identical beneficiaries. Joint trusts are sometimes easier to “fund” (i.e., to transfer assets into a trust), easier to administer (depending on the structure of the joint trust, they can provide for complete flexibility and control by the surviving spouse), and the goal of probate avoidance is also achieved.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
