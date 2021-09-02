We often use the stories and experiences of our clients as a backdrop for our articles; this time, we want to introduce you to Jackie, a member of our staff. Jackie is a single mother of two, one girl and one boy. Her daughter is the oldest and just turned 18 years old. In Colorado and 46 other states, her daughter is now at the “age of majority,” meaning the state will recognize her as an adult. Fun fact: two states (Nebraska and Alabama) set the age of majority at 19 and one state (Mississippi) sets the age of majority at 21.
From the time Jackie started thinking about her daughter graduating from high school, turning 18 and going away to college, Jackie started researching what legal documents she would need to keep and what her daughter would need to take with her. This article is the result of what Jackie found and what she passionately insisted we share with every other parent of an 18-year-old.
Some of the documents that we’ll describe here are predictable; we’ve talked about the need for every adult to have them. However, some might surprise you....let’s start there.
1. You should create a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) authorization, which is also called a HIPAA release.
Every parent is used to overseeing their children’s healthcare; they kept the medical records and made all medical decisions since the children’s birth. At the age of majority, however, that child, at least in the eyes of the law, has become an adult and all that history is, well, history. When the child turns 18, the law allows him or her to make his or her own decisions, keep his or her own records and determine who should and, importantly, who should not, have access to his or her medical information.
A HIPAA release is a document signed by anyone that wants to allow others to have access to their medical records, so in this case, Jackie asked that her daughter sign a release that would allow Jackie to still have information about her daughter’s healthcare.
Side note: a HIPAA release will allow Jackie to see her daughter’s medical records, NOT make her daughter’s medical decisions. Jackie would need a court order of guardianship to be able to make those types of decisions for her daughter. That is an entirely different, and much more difficult (and expensive), process.
2. You should also discuss creating a release for your child to sign that will allow you access to his or her financial records, school grades (and related files) and other business records.
In the same way that Jackie no longer has automatic access to her daughter’s medical information, Jackie also must have her daughter’s permission to get into the daughter’s financial, academic and other business records. That can be done with a document that is similar to the HIPAA release we were just discussing, but the subject of the release is those other non-medical topics.
Side note: that type of a release (whether medical or financial, etc.) is not the same as a power of attorney, which you may have heard us talk about in this column. A release allows someone else to have access to a person’s records; a power of attorney allows someone else to sign for the other person, which is a much greater power and therefore, requires a much different process.
Next column, we’ll talk about the various types of powers of attorneys that a parent might consider discussing with their child(ren) as they approach the age of majority, as well as some other easy-to-forget tasks (such as registering to vote and, for most males, registering with the selective service (yes, that is still a thing).
If you have a question or concern about your estate plan, or have a topic you would like us to address in a future article, send an e-mail to Admin@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.1
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.