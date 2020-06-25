124 – One or Two Trusts (Part Two)?
Last column, we discussed two case studies where families or couples have a choice, not just whether to establish a trust, but whether they should set up separate trusts instead of single trust. Today we want to round out that discussion with two more case studies that explain the value of a trust, or sometimes two trusts, in certain situations.
But, first, let’s go over the mechanics of what a trust is and what it does. When anyone talks about creating a trust, what he, she or they mean is that they will sign an agreement with himself, herself or themselves and describe how they want their assets managed now and after they die. Almost every trust is created or established through that type of a written agreement, signed by the person(s) creating the trust (called the grantors) with the person(s) assigned to manage the trust (called the trustees); most often, our clients are both the grantors and the trustees because they want to manage the trust themselves while they are alive. In that case, the agreement identifies successor trustees that will take over when our clients pass away or are no longer able to manage their own affairs for any reason.
A large majority of our clients will sign a single trust agreement that handles the affairs and the assets for both spouses; however, there are a few times where their interests are better protected if they each have a separate trust.
Scenario #3 – The “high-risk” couple
Facts: Jane (age 45) and Mike (age 50) have been married for 15 years and have 2 minor children, ages 8 and 10. They created “do-it-yourself” wills online several years ago but aren’t sure if they are legal or adequate given their current life circumstances. Jane and Mike want to do it “right” this time. Both Jane and Mike are in the medical profession and, at least until Covid-19, had manageable schedules and predictable incomes. Mike and Jane own a home together, have a few life insurance policies, and contribute significant amounts to retirement accounts each month. With life insurance, the total value of their estates is around $5 million. They anticipate their net worth will increase significantly as they advance in their careers. They wish to provide for each other and then their children, equally. However, given their occupations, they are worried about creditor protection and losing their marital estate should either of them get sued. And lastly, because of their earning potential and the length of their careers, they are concerned about having to pay estate tax upon their passing.
Conclusion: Separate trusts are usually the better option when creditor protection is a potential issue for each spouse. Depending on a variety of factors, if either Jane or Mike were sued, it is possible, if not likely, that only the assets in their separate trust would likely be at risk of loss to a judgment, rather than the entire pot of marital assets. With some proper planning, the other spouse’s trust assets should stay out of reach from his or her spouse’s creditors.
Scenario #4 – The “windfall” couple
Facts: Linda and Tom have been married for 20 years and have no children. Tom comes from a generation of family business owners and expects a large inheritance from his recently deceased father. He wishes to keep this inheritance separate from his marital assets to provide for charities and several nieces and nephews upon his death. Linda has been a manager with a software company for her career, has several sisters who she is close with, and wants them to receive the bulk of her estate at her death (given Tom’s independent wealth, she is not concerned about providing for Tom). Linda and Tom rent a condo in Telluride, have a few life insurance policies, and several individual retirement accounts. Their combined estate is approximately $4 million. Tom is unsure of the exact amount of his inheritance but is worried about his heirs having to pay estate tax when he passes away.
Conclusion: Separate trusts are usually the better option when one spouse expects to receive an individual inheritance and wants to keep it separate. Their differing wishes for the ultimate disposition of their estates might also be easier to achieve through separate trusts. While providing for the other is not a huge concern given their independent financial situations, they can still do so with separate trusts while ensuring their wishes to provide for charities and other beneficiaries are fulfilled.
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright