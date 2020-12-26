The winter holiday season is an appropriate time to reflect on what we’re grateful for, even more so in this year of pandemic, disruption, loss and tumult. I spend much of my time advocating for, photographing, exploring and writing about public lands. So not surprisingly, I’ve been reflecting on our local public lands.
As a child growing up out East, I had no real exposure to public lands until a cross-country road trip with my father in my early adolescence opened my eyes, and expanded my sense of wonder, to the vastness and beauty of places like Monument Valley, the Grand Canyon and the deserts of the Southwest.
Years later as a young adult, I found my way West again. I got a summer job packing food and gear for rafting expeditions with the Colorado Outward Bound School. I packed up my car and drove across the country to Vernal, Utah, just outside of Dinosaur National Monument.
While working at Outward Bound for the next few summers, I progressed into an instructor and built my outdoor guide and educator skill set. Just like our students, I learned lessons for a lifetime about teamwork, compassion and leadership in stunning outdoor classrooms such as Dinosaur, Desolation Canyon and Canyonlands National Park.
I came to realize that these vast but precious wild places promote examination of one’s life and personal growth, in addition to important values such as wildlife habitat and a source of clean water and air. I also learned that wilderness public lands are under threat. I watched with alarm as new roads and oil and gas development crept ever deeper into the wild Utah backcountry.
Now, more than 20 years later, I reflect back on how my early experiences in wilderness were transformational. My career as a conservationist of public lands was directly influenced by my experiences as an outdoor educator.
I am also grateful for the prudent conservation of public lands, for the advocacy and sometimes even battles fought that have bequeathed our public lands inheritance.
In the 1950s, just a few hours north of Grand Junction, a prolonged battle was waged to determine the nature and future of national parks and monuments. Over a six-year period, conservationists fought and ultimately defeated a major component of the Colorado River Storage Project: two dams that would have inundated the heart of Dinosaur National Monument, drowning the rugged and achingly beautiful canyons of the Yampa and Green rivers.
More recently, during the 1990s, the Clinton administration was strongly considering expanding Colorado National Monument to the west to include a passel of remote canyons on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management draining into the Colorado River.
Instead, by dint of some tough negotiations between stakeholders, we are this year celebrating the 20th anniversary of McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. The BLM was given the right tool to steward some of their most outstanding lands for conservation and recreation.
The Grand Valley benefits from these conserved public lands. On any given weekend, thousands of people are enjoying McInnis Canyons: mountain biking the Kokopelli trail system, floating the river through Ruby Horsethief canyons, hiking and horseback riding at Devils Canyon or to the Rattlesnake arches.
In turn, our local economy benefits. Public lands and recreational access have powered Fruita’s reinvention as an adventure destination and helped power diversification of our regional economy. People want to visit or move here, and oftentimes they bring their businesses or location-neutral jobs.
So for this holiday season, I’m celebrating our conserved public lands, places like McInnis Canyons and Dinosaur National Monument, and how they contribute to making the Western Slope such a great place to be.
Scott Braden is the director of the Colorado Wildlands Project. He lives in Grand Junction.