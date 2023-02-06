The historic Estes Park Aerial Tramway, designed by pioneering Colorado ski lift designer Robert Heron, may fall silent forever unless a buyer is found to take it over this year.

Heron owned the tramway, which has been hauling tourists 1,100 vertical feet up Prospect Mountain near the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park since 1956, until his death in 1999. His son, John, then managed the tram until his death last year. The Heron family says there is no one else in the family qualified to run it.