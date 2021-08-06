A friend of mine told me that I needed to check out the Palisade Sunday Farmers Market.
She said it was really fun and lovely. I hadn’t been there in years, so my husband and I took an excursion and had a delightful Sunday morning at the market.
If you haven’t been to this farmers market in several years, be sure to check it out again. We were very pleased. And if you live in Palisade, lucky you!
On our way from Grand Junction to Palisade, I made sure we stopped off at Blaine’s Farm Store, 3419 Front St., in Clifton. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The heirloom tomatoes at Blaine’s are spectacular! I never knew a tomato could melt in your mouth until I was introduced to these tomatoes over a decade ago at 626 on Rood.
I recommended splurging on some of Blaine’s tomatoes and bringing them home with you. Sprinkle them with sea salt and serve with fresh mozzarella for a delightful caprese salad.
After buying heirloom tomatoes, my husband and I continued our drive to Palisade, and then strolled around the downtown market.
Palisade’s farmers market is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 10. There was live music, and everyone seemed to be having a lovely time.
We saw several people making it their breakfast stop as they ate while wandered the streets. Other people sat in local restaurants enjoying a meal while watching people at the market.
I marveled at how things have changed over the past year and what fun it was to be around other people as well as food, flowers, art and music. The Palisade Sunday Farmers Market is set against such a beautiful natural backdrop and that adds to the experience.
While we were there, I bought some Palisade peaches. I was reminded how many area crops struggled last year, and it warmed my heart to see all the local produce. Peaches, apricots, cherries, cucumbers, lettuce, herbs and grapes are all having a great year.
We are so lucky to live in such a bountiful area! Right now, you can find just about anything you want to eat, all fresh and local.
The market also had artisans selling breads and pastries, all kinds of vegetables, wines, cheeses, meat, flowers, art, clothing and more.
I highly recommend stopping by any of our local markets and talking to the farmers, meeting artists, sampling breads, trying new vegetables, tasting wine and just casually strolling around and remembering how fortunate we are to be able to be in this abundant valley.
