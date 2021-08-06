Quickread

GRAND VALLEY FARMERS MARKETS

F.A.R.M. Market — Open 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays into October at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 2073 F Road.

Fruita Farmers Market — Open 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30 at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., in Fruita.

Market on Main — Open 5:30–8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until Sept. 9 on Main Street, between Third and Seventh streets, in downtown Grand Junction.

Palisade Sunday Farmers Market — Open 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 10 in downtown Palisade on Third and Main streets.

Redlands Farmers Market — Open 5–7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 22, at Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way. (The hours will change to 5–7 p.m. in September.)