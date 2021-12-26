The Colorado Business Committee for the Arts announced its list of 12 honorees for its 2022 Business for the Arts Awards.
The list includes one Western Slope business — FCI Constructors Inc. in Grand Junction.
This is the only statewide event honoring companies and individuals for their “outstanding partnerships and engagement with the arts,” a news release said.
A record number of nominations for the 2022 awards were submitted with the winners selected by an independent panel of judges.
FCI was recognized for its work on the downtown Art of the Corner project and its work on the Avalon Theatre.
The news release announcing the winners said that FCI Constructors Inc. “leverages their skills and resources to install downtown Grand Junction’s annual Art on the Corner sculptures, in addition to renovating the Avalon Theatre and philanthropically supporting the arts in Grand Valley.”
All of the honorees will be recognized March 15 in the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
“The 2022 Business for the Arts Awards honorees illustrate the mutual benefits when arts and business collaborate,” says Christin Brampton Day, executive director of the business committee. “These honorees demonstrate the multiplying power of partnerships to help us build resiliency and foster a better future for all.”
The other honorees:
n Artwork Archive, based in Denver. Software platform to advance creative careers, including a robust blog and business accelerator, grants and trainings.
n The Colorado Chautauqua, a Boulder icon, partnered with Cal-Wood Education Center for Art in the Park, raising awareness for wildfire protection and recovery through creative benches built by local artists from fire-damaged trees.
n Conscious Alliance, of Broomfield, working to end hunger through food drives and artistic posters at music concerts.
n Holiday Twin Drive-In, in Fort Collins, partnered with Fort Collins Musicians Association in 2020 to provide a safe place for live music during the pandemic with a weekly concert series.
n Meow Wolf for investing in Denver’s diverse creative community with a focus on social impact, accessibility and the needs of its Sun Valley neighborhood.
n PNC Bank has proven to be a champion of arts and culture partnerships through impactful sponsorships, significant grantmaking and employee leadership opportunities.
n Urban Peak’s downtown Denver youth shelter created a new music studio, spearheaded by a University of Colorado Denver songwriting professor, to provide youth experiencing homelessness with a cathartic and expressive outlet.
The EY Next Wave Leadership Award honors rising professionals who are leading the future of our cultural community:
n Tara Rynders, registered nurse, artistic director and founder of You & Me and The Clinic, using the power of dance to combat compassion fatigue and build resiliency for health care workers.
PNC Bank Cultural Leadership Award:
n Roopesh Aggarwal, senior director of business innovation at Xcel Energy, joined the board of Central City Opera in 2016 and has provided leadership, guidance and vision as board president and now co-chair.
Volunteer Attorney Impact Award:
n Dave Rein, attorney at Erickson Kernell IP, is an advocate for the arts through his pro bono legal service and education, as well with various volunteer roles.
John Madden Jr. Leadership Award:
n Richard Carter, of Aspen, is a renowned artist and activist, and has been spearheading creative development in the Roaring Fork Valley since the 1970s.