Feisty Pint celebrates half-decade in historic Hotel St. Regis

Julianne Glotfelty preps the bar Friday at the Feisty Pint in downtown Grand Junction. Restaurant owner Tim Babbitt purchased the entire Hotel St. Regis building this year; his restaurant is on the ground floor.
The Feisty Pint operates on the ground floor of Hotel St. Regis at the corner of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992 and today houses 12 tenants.
For 130 years, the Hotel St. Regis has stood on the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Fourth Street, seeing its fair share of renovations, businesses and ghost stories.
Since Dec. 1, 2018, the Feisty Pint has called the ground floor of the old hotel home. Owner Tim Babbitt reflected on that day while sitting at the Feisty Pint’s bar Thursday, which was the fifth anniversary of the restaurant’s opening.
In particular, he reflected on the base of loyal patrons that the restaurant and bar have earned over the course of the past half-decade.
“Starting our fifth year, going through COVID as a brand-new restaurant, we have an amazing following,” Babbitt said.
“That’s probably the biggest thing: The following that we have created and the atmosphere in this building has just been amazing.”
For the first four and a half years he owned the Feisty Pint, Babbitt was leasing the restaurant’s space in the Hotel St. Regis. He finally bought the property on July 1 this year.
According to Bray Real Estate’s third-quarter commercial sales report, the cost of the purchase was $650,000.
Since buying the location, Babbitt’s already seen a positive difference in his and the Feisty Pint’s finances, and the move also gives him the freedom to make any changes to the restaurant that he sees fit.
“You’re always going to be paying less on a loan when you purchase the building yourself versus leasing it from somebody else because they need to make extra money,” Babbitt said.
“That money there goes back to me or the company, which helps all the time. I also have all the say in what happens in my restaurant; building-wise, if I want to put down different flooring, stuff like that. Just from an owner standpoint, it changes everything.”
He doesn’t have plans for any major renovations, stating that there’s some work that will be done to the restaurant’s interior at the start of 2023 but there’s no clear timeline on those changes and that no changes will be major because the Feisty Pint already has “a great foundation.”
The Feisty Pint is one of 11 tenants in the Hotel St. Regis — which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992 — but it’s the most publicly visible entity in the hotel.
Babbitt said that the Feisty Pint’s proximity to downtown Grand Junction, as well as Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) efforts to boost business around Main Street and not just up and down Main Street, are valuable assets in the business’ success.
“The downtown location is really nice,” he said.
“The (DDA) has done such a good job of pushing the downtown area, and they’ve really started to come over to Colorado Avenue and push for businesses down on this side, not Main Street, so that’s helped quite a bit. The hotels always help. That’s a lot of it: Everybody loves downtown.”
The Hotel St. Regis’ history is important, too.
Especially with the mystique of ghosts also calling the hotel home — at least, according to local urban legends.
“Of course, this building itself, being (130) years old, has always had character, and a lot of people find that part interesting,” Babbitt said.
“The haunting stories and everything else that goes along with this building brings a lot of people in.”