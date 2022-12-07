Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Feisty Pint celebrates half-decade in historic Hotel St. Regis

Feisty Pint celebrates half-decade in historic Hotel St. Regis

For 130 years, the Hotel St. Regis has stood on the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Fourth Street, seeing its fair share of renovations, businesses and ghost stories.

Since Dec. 1, 2018, the Feisty Pint has called the ground floor of the old hotel home. Owner Tim Babbitt reflected on that day while sitting at the Feisty Pint’s bar Thursday, which was the fifth anniversary of the restaurant’s opening.

Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentiel

Julianne Glotfelty preps the bar Friday at the Feisty Pint in downtown Grand Junction. Restaurant owner Tim Babbitt purchased the entire Hotel St. Regis building this year; his restaurant is on the ground floor.
The St. Regis Building on Fourth Street and Colorado Ave. in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Photo by Barton Glasser
The Feisty Pint operates on the ground floor of Hotel St. Regis at the corner of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992 and today houses 12 tenants.

