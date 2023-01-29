By definition, a compass is a device used for navigation. It helps travelers, both literal and figurative, choose the correct path to find their destination.
Spencer Crandall thought he had his path mapped out, then his life compass broke.
He arrived at Colorado Mesa University as a football defensive lineman recruit in 2013 with a high ceiling of potential.
Football was his entire focus and his entire identity to a certain degree.
Like many top high school football players, big dreams await as they come to college.
But for this freshman, before his college career even got off the ground, he was grounded with injuries to both shoulders.
A trip to the doctor handed Crandall a harsh reality check. Two torn labrums, a torn bicep muscle and an assortment of other shoulder problems.
His new reality was a blunt diagnosis.
“They said ‘you’re a mess.”
Crandall chuckled.
Football was over. His focus and identity and his future needed to change.
It was time to transition. But to what?
“There was a transition period between ‘I’m an athlete, this is what I do’ to ‘I’m not an athlete, what do I do?’
“I had a full blown identity crisis. I was a football player, that was my identity.”
Suddenly, he lacked focus.
“I was lacking a greater purpose, my compass wasn’t really pointing at anything.”
He didn’t realize it at the time, but his compass had been pointing at a cheap guitar in the corner of his dorm room.
That brings us to today and Spencer Crandall on the Warehouse 25Sixty-five stage cranking out country music.
How he got here started back in a CMU dorm, maybe even a little sooner.
A CHEAP GUITAR
Crandall’s musical journey started, unbeknownst to him at the time, when he learned to play the guitar for his senior project in high school.
By his own admission, he learned very little, but as he packed for college, he grabbed his jockstrap and other football gear, then he also take a cheap guitar.
“I stole my little brother’s blue Walmart guitar when I went to college.”
But he admits that it was more of a prop than something he planned to play.
“It was more just to have to impress girls when they walked into my dorm room,” he said laughing.
Never did he think that the cheap guitar would be the gateway to his future. But after he got hurt and when boredom took over, Crandall started strumming that guitar and this time he really learned how to play.
And that one guitar felt good in his hands, to borrow some rock-n-roll lyrics.
But it wasn’t like flipping a light switch, this transition from football to country music took time.
His guitar playing reputation started to grow at CMU and friends would talk him into playing at dorm parties.
After someone asked if he had any original songs, the dream started taking shape.
“This girl came up to me after I played one of my songs and asked if there was a recording of the song,” he said.
That blew his mind. Someone actually liked his song and wanted to listen to it.
“She said she was going through a breakup and that she would love to have it to listen to.”
He has no memory of what that song was and jokes that “It was probably really bad,” but this woman thought it was awesome.
That was when football was officially sacked and his compass was firmly pointed at country music.
“I was like, someone actually wants to listen to my music. I think that was the moment when I thought maybe I can do this,” he said.
GROWING HIS BRAND ONLINE
Crandall has been dropping music online for months, but on Oct. 21 he released his new album “Western.”
He’s also currently on a national tour with stops in Denver, Oklahoma City, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and other places. There's a stop planned for the country music hallowed grounds when he makes his Grand Ole Opry debut later this year.
But he knows he’s far from the big time and there’s still lots of work to do.
“It’s been a pretty cool journey. I always loved music but I didn’t really know that people could do it for a job,” he said with a laugh. “It’s been a fun journey but a hard journey. It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows the whole time, it’s been a lot of hard work but I love what I do.”
Crandall is an independent artist, who has used online and social media platforms to grow his brand. His online numbers are quite impressive and include 1.2 million monthly Spotify listeners, 250 million total global career streams and more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok.
COUNTRY MUSIC FAN
As a huge country music fan from a family of country music lovers, the journey feels perfect for Crandall.
“I feel like the whole soundtrack to my life was country songs,” he said.
His list of favorite country music artists is a long one and he names Johnny Cash to George Strait to Garth Brooks to Shania Twain to Kenny Chesney to others.
Crandall looks at his country music as a craft and it starts with songwriting.
And with many of the great country songs through the decades, he focuses on writing songs about his life.
“I’m really proud that it’s about my actual life,” he said about his songs. “With this new album, what I’m really proud of, it really is a look into my heart. It’s my actual experiences, from my breakups to my mental health to falling in love to what I want love to look like.”
As far as writing songs about love, Crandall confesses that, yes, he has been in love before but right now he’s single.
At 27, he’s had plenty life experiences to help him with his songwriting.
“I had a lot of hard conversations with myself and I think songwriting is about those hard conversations.”
Some of those hard conversations led to one one his favorite songs — “Didn’t Do” — which he said “reminds me every day to have urgency and live life with purpose.”
Crandall has completely transformed himself into a country music artist and his life as that CMU football player is a distant memory.
As that big football lineman from ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch, size was important.
At 260 pounds, he was encouraged to get even bigger. But now, that former big man on campus has transformed into a 210 pound music artist on the stage, who hopes to make it big in the industry.
But those football memories are always close to the surface, especially when he’s getting ready to perform.
“It feels eerily similar. It’s the same butterflies, the same anxiety, and the preparation is similar. Football takes a lot of preparation and so does music.
When he’s set to take the stage, he feels that same rush he did on the football field.
“I always feel like I’m about to tackle somebody,” he said laughing.
As an independent artist, Crandall said he didn’t really know how else to get into the music business.
“I was a kid who wanted to get into it but I didn’t know how, so I just started. I did it a little unconventionally by going straight to the fans,” he said.
With the ultimate goal of making the big time and performing in packed stadiums, he knows he will eventually need to get signed by a recording label.
For now, he’s happy with the spiral like trajectory of his career.
From football to a spinning compass to a blind leap into a music career, Spencer Crandall is living his new dream.
And his shoulders feel great.
