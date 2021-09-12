A crowd gathered outside the Grand Junction Fire Department on Saturday to honor the memory of those lost in 9/11, and dedicate a new memorial to the fallen firefighters.
Saturday was the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people, including more than 300 firefighters. Several events have been held across the Grand Valley this week to commemorate the anniversary. Among the other memorials Saturday, a group gathered at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery for a 7:37 a.m. service recognizing when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.
For the ceremony at Grand Junction’s Fire Station 1, an incoming class of firefighters unveiled a gift memorializing the firefighters that died during the 9/11 attacks. Traditionally, each graduating academy class of Grand Junction firefighters dedicates a gift to the department such as a plaque.
This year’s class gift is a hose bundle with the names of the 343 firefighters killed in 9/11, which the class carried during training and is now permanently engraved with the names, and will be carried by future classes.
Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins dedicated the memorial while standing in front of “Remember,” a piece of art consisting of a piece of steel from the World Trade Center suspended between sculptures of the towers.
“As first responders, we are all one big family bound by the joy and the struggles of our service,” Watkins said.
Watkins shared a story about New York City firefighters who lost parents in 9/11 now working at the same firehouses and even with the same badge numbers as their parents.
“I hope on this day their courage and commitment can inspire us,” Watkins said. “For it is in our service that we honor their legacy.”
The Grand Junction Fire Department’s honor guard marched with a bagpipes player, and everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
The department performed a “three bell” ceremony, in which a bell was rung to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty. The bell was rung three times, three rings, each to signal the end of a comrade’s duty.
Following the ceremony, a moment of silence was held.
Afterward, Watkins said he spent all week thinking about what it means to remember 9/11. He said he heard on the radio that Peal Harbor veterans are becoming harder and harder to find, and people fear the memory of that event might be lost to time.
He said he doesn’t want that to happen in this case.
“I don’t think we (the fire department) will forget, but we don’t want the community to forget,” Watkins said.
Grand Junction Fire’s academy classes have been growing lately as the department constructs more fire stations, Watkins said, and they’re going to get to a point where the new firefighters weren’t even born before Sept. 11, 2001. He said gifts like the hose will help carry on the department’s traditions as it grows and changes, and it will help the new firefighters reflect on the career they’re about to undertake.
“They may be in a situation where they have to give all for someone else,” Watkins said.
Representatives from the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Glade Park Fire Department were also on hand for the dedication.
Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel also spoke at the dedication, saying as each year passes, it becomes more and more important to remember the sacrifices made on that day, and the strength and courage people found to help others.
The Grand Junction community has that same strength and courage with it today, McDaniel said.
On 9/11, the nation faced tragedy and grief by coming together and cherishing the gifts we have received as Americans, McDaniel said.
“Let us never forget that day and the following days,” McDaniel said. “Never forget.”