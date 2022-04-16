Sometimes, your body just has to heal.
So no matter how much Frankie Fitzgerald wanted to pitch the past month, his right shoulder said no.
Until Saturday.
Fitzgerald, who made only seven appearances last season and missed the final month and a half with the shoulder injury, was working his way back this spring. After lasting only two-thirds of an inning in early March against Colorado School of Mines, his shoulder flared up and he was shut down.
After some rehab and a cortisone shot, he’s been slowly building it back again, and on Saturday got the start against Regis in the final game of a crucial RMAC series at Bergman Field.
He looked like his old self for his two-inning stint, giving up one run in the first inning, then retiring the Rangers in order in the second. He threw 33 pitches, 20 for strikes, and just having him back on the mound was a shot in the arm for the No. 11 Mavericks in a 10-5 victory.
“That felt much better. The wind was messing with my pitches a little bit, and everything was moving, so I just had to focus and lock it in for the day,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald threw his first pitch for a strike, but then hit Zach Daudet in the earflap of his helmet. The ball caromed off his helmet and hit Daudet in the nose. After several minutes to try to stop the bleeding, he was taken to CMU’s Student Health Center, and returned a couple of innings later with a bandage across his nose, which was swollen and sure to lead to a couple of black eyes.
Fitzgerald patiently waited behind the mound, chatting with teammates as Daudet was tended to, then got back to work.
“The first pitch felt great,” he said. “I mean, the second one felt great, too, and then I heard it (hit Daudet) and I looked up. Obviously that was a bummer, I didn’t want to do that but I wasn’t too worried about it. Yeah, I’m sorry, but it happens.”
Fitzgerald, who allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three, set the tone for the Mavs, who scored five runs in the first inning, two coming on an opposite-field home run hit into the wind by Spencer Bramwell. The Mavs’ regular catcher got the weekend off from behind home plate and played third base all four game, swapping positions with Caleb Farmer. He added a solo home run in the third, giving him 12 this season.
“Day three, this is the best my body’s ever felt,” Bramwell said of not catching all weekend. “It’s a little refreshing.”
Jordan Stubbings ripped a two-run home run in the fifth, his fifth, and Haydn McGeary raised his home run total to 17 with a first-pitch home run to lead off the sixth.
“After losing yesterday, that was embarrassing,” Bramwell said. “We knew coming into today we had to win to stay in first place so there was a lot of motivation coming in.”
After Fitzgerald’s limited outing, the Mavericks turned the game over to Ryan Day, and the senior left-hander responded with one of his best outings of the season.
Day threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and struck out two. The numbers might not be eye-popping, but his command was better than his previous couple of outings, and he walked only one. Dave Henderson retired all four batters he faced.
“Frankie’s clean two innings and then getting Day back, holy cow, was that good for him and good for us. That’s the Ryan Day we know,” coach Chris Hanks said. “He was pitching on the edges with his fastball and throwing his change-up for a strike and dumping that curveball in there to steal early strikes.”
By winning three of four, the Mavericks opened up a bit of a lead in their quest for their 10th straight RMAC championship. CMU (27-9, 14-6 RMAC) is two games up in the loss column on Metro State (27-15, 16-8), which hasn’t had its bye week yet, and dropped Regis (22-20-1, 15-9) to third place.
“We definitely haven’t hit our stride,” Bramwell said, “which I feel is scary for our opponents. Once we start putting up runs, I mean we did all weekend, we just have to dial a few things in and we’ll be unbeatable.”
