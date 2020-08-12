Five businesses buoyed by Chamber of Commerce grant
James Burky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25 AM
Sunset: 08:12:06 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: W @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:55 AM
Sunset: 08:10:50 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:26:50 AM
Sunset: 08:09:32 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:27:45 AM
Sunset: 08:08:14 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:40 AM
Sunset: 08:06:55 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:29:35 AM
Sunset: 08:05:35 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:30:30 AM
Sunset: 08:04:14 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14