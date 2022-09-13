 Skip to main content
Floating on-air: QVC visit puts Enstrom Candies, Grand Valley in limelight

Floating on-air: QVC visit puts Enstrom Candies, Grand Valley in limelight
Along with filming inside Enstrom Candies on Aug. 31, the QVC crew had cameras all around the building, including hanging from ceiling vents to get a view of almond toffee being made. They also filmed around the Grand Valley and that footage was added to the live segments and posted on social media. QVC broadcast two segments live from Enstrom Candies on Aug. 31 as part of its Foodie Travel Series. Mary DeAngelis, left, is the host for the series. During the live segments, DeAngelis was joined by Enstrom's owners Doug and Jamee Simons, center, and one of their sons, Doug Simons Jr.

It’s a well-kept Grand Valley not-a-secret: Enstrom Candies’ toffee is the best.

Anytime we want some of that delicious sweetness, we simply go get it at the original shop, thank you very much. Except for on Aug. 31.

Enstrom Candies retail store at 701 Colorado Avenue was closed Aug. 31 so a 15-member crew from QVC could work and film in the space.
Enstrom Candies retail store at 701 Colorado Avenue was closed Aug. 31 so a 15-member crew from QVC could work and film in the space.

