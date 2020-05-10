Recently, before the virus clamped down on life, Eli discovered a new joy in one of his favorite places, the park: shaking hands.
“Eli loves the park,” said his mother Mandy Rush. Usually the family visits Canyon View Park, which is close to home.
Greeting a friendly face, with a “hi, hi, hi” was a new milestone in Eli’s social life. And a handshake usually followed.
Eleven-year-old Eli has autism.
He had just started to become more aware of social interactions. And then suddenly, shaking hands was now taboo. “I don’t have to tell you it’s a real challenge and a game-changer in our little world,” Mandy said to friends in an email.
“You can only imagine me pulling my son away from strangers. You laugh, others don’t,” she said.
Mandy, a Realtor, and her husband, Kyle, a 21-year veteran in the District 51 school system, spent a month or more working from home. Online teaching and Zoom meetings.
Eli, a fifth-grader at Appleton Elementary School, learned from home. His teachers have been wonderful, Mandy said, but auditory learning isn’t his strong point.
As with everybody else in similar circumstances, things are hectic, juggling all of the responsibilities of work and parenthood.
When the family heads for the park with their puppy, Waylon, they usually do a long loop around the park, before organizing sprints to run off some energy. Waylon, a cocker spaniel-poodle mix, is one of a litter of puppies named for classic country music stars.
The others were named Loretta, Hank and the like. Mandy and Kyle might have chosen another name for the pup, but Eli saw the dog’s name in writing. And because he is a visual learner, the Waylon stayed Waylon.
Being stuck at home — even though it is a property with some acreage and horses, a riding ring and a grandma next door — spurred the Rushes to venture out and find new trails to explore. One of their favorites is the Fruita Paleo Trail. Mom and Dad get to explain the layers of the rocks and the fossils that lie within. Eli absorbs a lot that they don’t even realize until later.
As social distancing relaxes somewhat, Mandy is back in her office at ReMax. On April 24, the phone and messages started cascading.
“There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” she said. People who want to sell or buy houses have been waiting for the right moment. The showing of homes will be strictly limited.
Husband Kyle and son Eli have more work to do at home, teaching and learning.
They look forward to when they can return to their favorite past-time, rodeo competitions. Kyle is a roper and Mandy is an accomplished barrel racer, and they compete all over the state.
On walks in the park now, minus the handshakes, Eli says “hello, how are you” to folks and waves. He’s adjusted by learning the proper greeting in the life-changing reality of the conornavirus. The first wave, said Mandy, “was a small miracle but a big win for the day.”
“I thought to myself, if Eli can adapt, so can I.”