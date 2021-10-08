Thirteen times, Tremaine Jackson had interviewed to be a head football coach. Not once did he leave with the feeling he had a chance.
Then he interviewed at Colorado Mesa.
“When I interviewed here, I felt like I had an opportunity after I met with Tim Foster,” the second-year Colorado Mesa football coach said Tuesday. “Like I told you guys, 13 previous times, when I got in the president’s meeting, I didn’t feel like I had an opportunity. Meeting with former President Foster that day, I felt like he was going to go with the best guy who had the best vision for the program.
“I left here thinking I had a chance, where I’ve gotten on that flight a million times and said, ‘Man, the food was good, the hotel room was nice, I’ll probably never be back here.’ I didn’t feel that when I left here.”
Saturday, Jackson, the first Black head football coach at Colorado Mesa, will be part of RMAC history when the Mavericks play Adams State in the first conference game with two Black head coaches. Jarrell Harrison is in his first season as the Grizzlies’ head coach after starting as an assistant at Adams in 2016.
“A lot of people talk about the lack of minority representation, especially Black coaches as head coaches in football, in Division I,” Jackson said. “That number gets more and more drastic as you go down in divisions. I think today there’s roughly 10 Black head coaches outside (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and there’s three right here in the RMAC with Darrius Smith (at Fort Lewis) and Jarrell Harrison at Adams, who we’re about to play, and myself.
“I thought that was noteworthy and trying to bring awareness to a situation, because everybody has a running back or a corner that looks like us, but not many people have people in charge that look like us. This conference has it, three institutions made that decision to hire the best coach and we’re all African-American. I thought it was something to be celebrated that this is the first time that two Black coaches will compete against each other (in the RMAC) in a head coaching role.”
It’s a significant moment, Jackson said, one he hopes becomes the norm someday.
“Even though it’s something exciting, I think it should serve as a reminder that we’re still nowhere near where we need to be, where we want to be,” Jackson said. “What I’m looking for is 50-50.”
In a release from CMU, Harrison agreed with Jackson about the significance of Saturday’s game, a 6 p.m. kickoff at Stocker Stadium.
“When I first got hired here at ASU, (Jackson) was the first to call and congratulate me and gave me some great advice,” Harrison said. “This game signifies the sacrifice of a lot of people who have come before Tremaine and I to make this possible. This game signifies progress and hope to younger Black coaches that it is possible to one day lead your own program.”
Jackson said he doesn’t feel external pressure to win to validate his hiring, but he puts pressure on himself.
“That pressure is for all coaches,” he said. “You come to a place like Colorado Mesa, there’s no losers in our hallways. No matter what color you are, you can be blue, when you’ve got the coach of the year next to you, the coach of the year across from you in different sports, you feel a different type of pressure.
“But for my culture, there’s a certain pressure that I put on myself, because I didn’t see a lot of head coaches who look like me at any level. We have to understand that the pressure is there. I welcome that pressure.”
RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham noted the importance of the conference becoming more diverse in the coaching ranks.
”Our league leadership has dedicated itself to better supporting and recognizing diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities and areas of need,” Graham said in the release. “While we still have great ground to cover, this game deserves considerable recognition for both the historical moment and the spotlight on our continued efforts. I want to congratulate both institutions and teams on their representation in this wonderful occasion.”
Although they’re keenly aware of the historic aspect of the game, how they coach their teams every day is both coaches’ primary concern.
”Obviously, we are looking for our first win and playing a very good opponent, so that will be at the forefront of my thoughts, but as I think about the significance of this game, I am grateful to be a part of history,” Harrison said.
The Mavericks, coming off their first loss of the season, will also be focused on the game come Saturday.
“I coach for players, first and foremost,” Jackson said. “In doing so I think it’ll all spread out and pay off in the end.”