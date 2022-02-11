There is an eighth kind of love the seven Greek words for love — eros, philia, ludus, storge, philautia, pragma, agape — don’t cover.
It’s when you love something in a way that is beyond liking it. There probably are folks who think that is a flippant use for the word “love,” but with Valentine’s Day approaching we’re going to embrace it, anyway.
So if you love sports or love music, for example, keep reading.
You might even find something for you and your love (the eros kind) to do in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
LOVE FOOD?
If you’re looking for a dinner date or a box of chocolates, we suggest you choose that based on the tastes of your “date.”
But here are a couple other ideas.
There are Valentine’s Day fundraisers:
Hailie’s Oven in Fruita is taking special orders for baked goodies and rhinestone horseshoes in a fundraiser for the Grand Valley Horse Rescue: hailiesoven.com/calendar-of-events, gvhr.org/upcoming-events.
The Baker’s Boutique is supporting MarillacHealth by offering a four-pack of gourmet cupcakes: marillachealth.org/gifts-from-the-heart-cupcakes/.
Or you might try a food workshop:
Create a charcuterie tray for your valentine with a Charcuterie Tray Workshop from Mesa Meal Kits. RSVP must be made Friday, Feb. 11, for this workshop on Monday, Feb. 14.
Choose a start time between noon and 6 p.m. Monday when you can learn how to create a tray using gourmet meats, cheese, fruits, nuts, sweets and floral finishes: heidiranae2009.wixsite.com/mealkits, 970-985-9609.
LOVE MUSIC?
Oh, for the “Days of Wine and Roses.” (The song, not the movie.) Or how about “My Funny Valentine” or “Valentine Trills” on the flute.
With vocalists, instrumentalists and music from jazz to Latin, the music faculty at Colorado Mesa University will present a Valentine’s Gala at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the Love Recital Hall of CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors at coloradmesa.edu/tickets.
LOVE MOVIES?
The Western Slope branch of the Colorado Mountain Club will present the Backcountry Film Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the Meyer Ballroom of CMU’s University Center, 1455 N. 12th St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This festival is produced by the Winter Wildlands Alliance and features 14 films embracing the outdoors and human spirit. Tickets cost $12 for Colorado Mountain Club members, $15 for non-members and can be purchased at cmc.org/EventDetails.aspx?ID=54311.
LOVE ART?
There are art galleries to discover from Palisade to Fruita, but there are two that are trying send a little love to a local landscape artist who is healing after a stroke in mid-January.
That artist is Gerry Jensen and sales from his art at both the Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., and The Blue Pig, 101 W. Third St., in Palisade, are currently going to help with Jensen’s medical expenses.
Go to facebook.com/TheBluePigGallery and facebook.com/mainly412 for information.
LOVE THEATER?
Love is in the air for sharpshooter Annie Oakley. But will it stay once the ego of her love, fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler, gets bruised?
Find out for yourself while enjoying a fictionalized, musical account about Oakley, the woman who became a star in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show.
“Annie Get Your Gun” will be presented by Palisade High School’s drama department at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11–12, in Kamas Auditorium at Palisade High School, 3679 G Road.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors, $10 for students at showtix4U.com. Live stream options also are available.
LOVE SPORTS?
If you’ve got several grand handy, tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles would make quite the date.
The rest of us will make due watching from the comfort of our living rooms as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go for glory. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on NBC.
Not interested? Then there’s plenty to watch from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on NBC (after the Super Bowl on Sunday for the broadcast channel) and on Peacock.
Not interested? Then sign up for the Sweet Heart Run. The 10K begins at 10 a.m. and the 5K starts at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., in Fruita. Race day registration is from 8–9:30 a.m. at the center.
The post race party will include soup, bread and treats as well as the race awards.
Go to fruita.org/parksrec/page/sweet-heart-run for information.
LOVE DANCE?
If you’re willing to put off your Valentine’s Day celebration a couple days, you and your partner can join a salsa dancing lesson at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Ciara’s Cantina, 701 Main St. Another lesson is planned for Feb. 23.
Grand Junction DanceSport has been offering salsa lessons on Wednesdays at Ciara’s during February and drop-ins are welcome. It costs $12 per class.
Go to facebook.com/GJDanceSport for information.
MORE TO LOVE?
Yes, there is always more out there to love.
Such as books, woodworking, friends, wine or puppies.
(Wine — A Galentine’s Day Celebration with chocolate, wine and painting will be Sunday at Talon Winery: talonwinebrands.com/product/Galentine-s-Day-Celebration.)
(Puppies — Puppy Bowl XVIII will air at noon Sunday on Animal Planet and Discovery+.)
Happy Valentine’s Day and all the days around it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.