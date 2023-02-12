Fountain officer dies after fall Feb 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A Fountain police officer died Saturday after falling from a bridge during a pursuit on Feb. 2, according to the police department.Officer Julian Becerra died at 7:14 p.m. from injuries he suffered in the 40-foot fall 10 days earlier. He had been a Fountain police officer for 4½ years.Becerra fell from an overpass while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect, police said. He was put on life support after the fall but did not recover.The pursuit unfolded over several hours on Feb. 2, eventually culminating in a foot chase between one carjacking suspect and officers near the intersection of Interstate 25 and South Academy Blvd.— The Denver PostThe driver of the vehicle ran from officers and tried to jump off a bridge, but they grabbed him to prevent his fall, pulling him to safety. During that chase, however, Becerra fell from the bridge.Two other carjacking suspects in the car were arrested without incident after the vehicle was disabled.— The Denver Post Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Police Crime Security And Public Safety Roads And Traffic Transportation Motor Vehicles Armed Forces Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz February 10th Online Poll Which story topped the headlines for the week ending February 10th? You voted: High school health clinic kicks up heated discussion City set to launch new trash, recycling program Cohee sentenced to life Heavy snowfall means more work for road crews Few requests made for book reviews at Mesa County Libraries Commercial real estate thriving Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCulver's co-founder celebrates 900th location opening in Grand JunctionBed Bath and Beyond to close Grand Junction storeTwo Mind Springs workers arrested on extortion chargesFormer Caprock school teacher arrested on sexual assault chargesJunction's commercial sales thrived once again in 2022Commissioners seek to oust public health directorCohee sentenced to life in prisonPayton faced with another controversy with QB WilsonGet Wall Street out of our water34 District 51 wrestlers qualify for state wrestling tournament Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Sun 4% 27° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/27° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:09:13 AM Sunset: 05:47:51 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 47% 31° 44° Mon Monday 44°/31° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 07:08:03 AM Sunset: 05:49 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Tue 69% 24° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/24° Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 69% Sunrise: 07:06:52 AM Sunset: 05:50:09 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Watching a potential winter storm. Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Wed 57% 6° 29° Wed Wednesday 29°/6° Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid single digits. Chance of Rain: 57% Sunrise: 07:05:40 AM Sunset: 05:51:18 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 10° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/10° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:04:27 AM Sunset: 05:52:27 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 20° 38° Fri Friday 38°/20° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:03:12 AM Sunset: 05:53:35 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 26° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/26° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:57 AM Sunset: 05:54:43 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.