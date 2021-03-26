You might know him from “Saturday Night Live” or from the movie “Half Baked.” Now you can see him live in Grand Junction.
Comedian and actor Jim Breuer will perform shows at 6 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
Tickets cost $35 to see Breuer, who is on his Freedom of Laughter Tour.
“For the last few year, Breuer has shared his dual passions for comedy and baseball with thousands through his Facebook video recaps of games,” according to a bio about the comedian.
Clips were shown the MLB Network and ESPN SportsCenter and also can be found among video clips on his website, jimbreuer.com.
For information about the show or to purchase tickets, go to mesatheater.com.