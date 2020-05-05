Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:24 AM
Sunset: 08:11:29 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:18 AM
Sunset: 08:12:26 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:14 AM
Sunset: 08:13:23 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:12 AM
Sunset: 08:14:20 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:06:11 AM
Sunset: 08:15:16 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:11 AM
Sunset: 08:16:12 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:04:13 AM
Sunset: 08:17:08 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.