Friends bring flavors of Iowa to Brass Rail Tavern

  • Updated
After moving from Iowa to the Grand Valley a couple of years ago, best friends Mike Button and Tyler Polley sought two things on the Western Slope: a bar to frequent and fried pork tenderloin sandwiches, a popular food item they left behind in the Hawkeye State.

062222-news-BrassRailTavern03-ml

Mike Button tops a fried pork tenderloin sandwich at The Brass Rail Tavern.

Now, those two things have become intertwined.

062222-news-BrassRailTavern04-ml

MCKENZIE LANGE

Tyler Polley, left, and Michael Button cook during the lunch rush at The Brass Rail Tavern on Wednesday, June 22.
062222-news-BrassRailTavern02-ml

Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Mike Button, left, and Tyler Polley cook during the lunch rush at The Brass Rail Tavern on Wednesday. The friends from Iowa moved to Grand Junction a couple of years ago and couldn’t find a place that served fried pork tenderloin sandwiches that they grew up eating. They visited The Brass Rail Tavern and struck up a friendship with Adam Krosky, the general manager of The Brass Rail, and eventually opened Stella’s Fried Pork Tenderloins in the kitchen at the bar.
062222-news-BrassRailTavern01-ml

Tyler Polley checks on an order during the lunch rush.

