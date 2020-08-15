Jayme Shihady struck out the first batter of her senior season, and her catcher, Savannah Hoisington, fired the ball to third, just like always.
”No-no-no-no!” came the cry from Fruita Monument coach Adam Diaz.
Hoisington looked a little bewildered, then remembered — COVID rules: No throwing the ball around the horn after a strikeout.
”Sorry,” Hoisington told the home plate umpire, who told her not to worry about it. There’s a lot to remember, like wearing your mask in the dugout and not sitting close to any teammates.
”It’s habit,” Hoisington said of the throw to third after the Wildcats erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning on a hot, smoky Friday afternoon at Palisade in a 12-5 Season A opening win over the Bulldogs. “Oh, wait, I can’t do that.”
After the game, Diaz huddled his players together — an arm’s length apart — and told them it was a good start to what he called a crazy time.
”We’re still rough,” he said. “We had tryouts and then had one official practice. That makes it tough, but we’ll keep growing. I’m very excited, very pleased with what I saw. We made some fundamental errors, some mental errors, but we’ll work those out.”
After most of the players’ summer club seasons were either canceled or severely shortened, both teams were rusty defensively, combining for a dozen errors.
But both teams can hit, and both took advantage of those errors for extra bases and stole a few runs.
With no fans allowed inside the ballpark, parents settled into camp chairs and the back of pickups beyond the outfield fence, setting up pop-up shade tents and umbrellas or taking refuge in the shade of the trees.
”My mom’s definitely a team mom, so it’s hard not seeing her right there,” Shihady said, “but she’s back there. I listened for her.”
Haze from nearby fires was visible early in the game, and District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said he was monitoring the air quality throughout the day to see if it was safe to play.
When softball was on the list of sports given the go-ahead to play as scheduled, Hoisington said there was never a doubt she’d be suiting up for her senior year.
”I was definitely going to play,” she said. “I was really hoping they wouldn’t cancel it. I was really excited when they told us this was one of the sports they were letting us do.”
The Wildcats broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. Shihady ripped a two-run single and Ava Stephens drove in a pair of runs with a base hit to center to highlight the big inning. Fruita scored seven runs on six hits and three errors in the inning.
”They were more aggressive at the plate, swinging with more confidence and were more aggressive,” Diaz said of his hitters from the fourth inning on. “Just like they did, they took advantage of our errors and we took advantage of theirs.”
Palisade tried to rally, scoring one run in the fourth and two in the fifth, but Fruita tacked on another run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Fruita center fielder Jacquelyn Temple helped quash a big inning in the third, throwing a runner out at the plate. In the fifth, Fruita threw two more runners out at the plate and the ’Cats turned a double play in the sixth on a line drive to second.
With no fans in the bleachers, no high-fives, no lineup card exchanges and the coaches wearing face masks on the field, the game felt a little different at first.
After a couple of pitches, though, it was just another game — only the second event at a District 51 venue since March. Fruita Monument hosted a golf tournament on Monday.
“I played in a couple of tournaments over the summer and (they were) just like this, so nothing different now, I guess,” Shihady said.
”It’s starting to feel a little more normal. (The masks) make it hotter and a lot harder to breathe; I’m glad they don’t make us play with them on the field.”
Golf
Fruita Monument’s Josh Stouder fired a 2-over-par 72 to win the Montrose Invitational at Black Canyon Golf Course, but the Indians’ depth carried them to the team title.
Stouder was 2-over on the front 9, but after a double bogey on the par-3 15th hole, he eagled No. 16, a 544-yard par-5, and finished the back at even par.
Montrose shot 230 as a team, with Jordan Jennings second individually with a 73, one stroke behind Stouder, and Jake Legg seventh at 77. Alex Morrall of Palisade tied for fifth with a 76 and Grand Junction’s Carson Kerr tied for eighth with a 78.
Durango finished second with a 237, followed by Eagle Valley at 238, Grand Junction at 250 and Fruita at 251.