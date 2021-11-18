ABOVE: Phillip Fessler, 82, walks his dog, Coco, through Reed Park, where they visit nearly every day, in Fruita on Wednesday. The City of Fruita has plans to renovate the park. BELOW: Other plans include road upgrades, include the railroad crossing on 16 Road and U.S. Highway 6 & 50.
MCKENZIE LANGE
A truck passes the railroad crossing on 16 Road and Highway 6 and 50 in Fruita on Wednesday.
Fruita’s 2022 budget, which the City Council unanimously passed on first reading Tuesday, includes a $1.3 million renovation of Reed Park.
The renovation, which the city hopes to fund in part with a $900,000 Great Outdoors Colorado grant it’s applying for, would include a 17,000-square-foot skate park, new basketball facility, bathrooms and storage, City Engineer Sam Atkins told the council.
The Reed Park upgrade was included in Fruita’s recently completed Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan.
The project will also be funded by Conservation Trust Fund and impact fee dollars.
Other capital projects included in the project are a Colorado Highway 340 trail connection, which Fruita plans to design in 2022 and build in 2023, finishing the Pine Street bridge replacement and finishing the 16 Road rail crossing, Atkins said.
In addition, $1.1 million is being budgeted for improvements to the Fruita Civic Center, $125,000 has been earmarked for electric vehicle charging stations and $200,000 in grant money has been budgeted for broadband connections.
The budget also includes improvements at the Fruita Bike Park and Prospector Park, as well as a replacement of the Maple Street bridge.
The budget also includes a $1.8 million contingency in case expected grant awards don’t come through.
Overall, Fruita’s 2022 budget includes $25.3 million in projected revenues and $30 million in projected expenses.
Finance Director Margaret Sell said a lot of the expenditures are on capital projects, including $5.6 million for streets and sidewalk projects.
Operational costs are also increasing, Sell said.
“It’s a lot of money, it’s a big budget,” she said.