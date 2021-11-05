The Fruita Monument High School football team is in the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, and the third time in four seasons under coach Cameron Ross.
Fruita faces Brighton at 4 p.m. today at Stocker Stadium, hoping to re-establish their presence in Class 4A football after missing the playoffs in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Fruita is the No. 12 seed in the tournament and Brighton is No. 21.
“I think we’re feeling good heading into the game. We know we’re playing a tough team so we need to be ready,” Ross said.
The Wildcats (7-3) got here thanks to a deep rushing attack that allowed them to outscore opponents by an average of about 11 points per game.
According to MaxPreps.com, the Wildcats have three players who have more than 600 rushing yards: sophomore Wyatt Sharpe (747), junior Kaison Stegelmeier (672) and senior Armony Trujillo (603). Fruita has a collective 2,742 rushing yards — 5.7 yards per carry — and 33 touchdowns.
Corben Rowell, in his first season as starting quarterback, has added more than 1,100 offensive yards and 17 touchdowns to the mix.
“The key is for us to control and hog the ball, and keep their offense off of the field,” said Ross, who is 1-2 in playoff games. “If the defense loads the box, we have receivers with good hands, and we have guys who can run to the outside for big gains.”
The Wildcats’ blew out Highlands Ranch by 25 points to open the season before losing to Montrose 26-22 the next week. That was the closest a team played the undefeated Indians all season.
Though a loss, the game was also indicative of the strength of the Fruita defense. That was the second-fewest points that the top team in 4A scored this season, and it wasn’t an outlier performance for the Wildcats.
The defense surrendered 30-plus points on only two occasions, and held opponents to fewer than 20 points five times. The Wildcats also have a knack for finding the ball, totaling 13 takeaways — seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries — on the season.
However, the Wildcats have been susceptible to back-breaking chunk plays — such as those that nearly cost them a win against Mesa Ridge last week.
“We need to limit big plays on defense. That starts with focusing on the little fundamentals, holding the line and staying with receivers,” Ross said. “Our defensive line and linebackers are really strong, and we’re tough on all levels of the defense.”
Brighton (5-5) was strong this season, with the Bulldogs opening the season by beating 5A Prairie View 34-6. After an up-and-down few weeks, Brighton ended the season with two straight wins, including one over playoff-bound Windsor.
The Bulldogs boast a balanced offense. Three players have at least 400 rushing yards, led by senior Max Cisneros’ 571 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Noah Canale is also a dual threat. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior has thrown 10 touchdowns to six interceptions, and has added 400 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Ross recognizes that his team isn’t facing an easy team, but is confident in the Wildcats’ ability.
“Brighton has good running backs and a good quarterback, so we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Ross said. “But we’re aggressive and have depth everywhere on defense. We have young guys who step up and seniors who do, too. And if our offensive line plays well, then the guys behind them will play well.”
PANTHERS READY TO POUNCE
Delta is the No. 4 seed in the 2A playoffs and is looking to continue rolling.
The Panthers (8-1) are one of the more dynamic teams in the class. They’ve scored 348 points and have surrendered only 71 — per game averages of about 39 points and 8, respectively.
Delta is one of the few teams on the Western Slope to embrace the passing game. Freshman quarterback Ty Reed has thrown for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He has also run for 14 touchdowns.
Senior running back Timothy Horn has carried the ball 166 times for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, the Panthers have recorded 16 interceptions and have shut out opponents four times.
The Panthers host No. 13 Alamosa (6-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
NORTH FORK TO MAKE PLAYOFF DEBUT
In 1A, newly christened North Fork (7-2) is the No. 8 team in the playoffs.
The Miners have outscored opponents 347-97 this season, highlighted by six games where they scored 40-plus points. The Miners lean on the ground game and have 2,416 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns to show for it. Senior Drayden Taylor has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 801 yards (11.8 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns.
The North Fork defense has surrendered more than two touchdowns only twice. The unit is led by senior Coulson Hollembeak, who has 12.5 sacks this season.
North Fork hosts No. 9 Wiggins (6-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.