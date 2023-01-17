Suffocating defense and a balanced offense boosted Fruita Monument High School in a 51-12 win over Palisade on Tuesday at home.

The Wildcats (10-3) shut out the Bulldogs (5-10) in the first quarter and allowed only one basket in the second. Fruita took its foot off the gas in the third quarter, outscoring Palisade 10-7 before closing out the game.