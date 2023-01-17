Suffocating defense and a balanced offense boosted Fruita Monument High School in a 51-12 win over Palisade on Tuesday at home.
The Wildcats (10-3) shut out the Bulldogs (5-10) in the first quarter and allowed only one basket in the second. Fruita took its foot off the gas in the third quarter, outscoring Palisade 10-7 before closing out the game.
Seven Wildcats scored and each registered at least five points. Liv Campbell led the team with 11 points and McKenzie Mason was second with nine.
Addie Ritterbush led Palisade with five points and Chloe Simons added four.
Boys basketball
Fruita Monument 59, Palisade 14: The Wildcats (12-1) took care of the Buldogs (8-7) and the outcome was rarely in doubt.
Fruita led 24-8 at the break thanks to nine points in the first half from Daniel Thomason.
Fruita came out hot after halftime and outscored Palisade 16-4 in the third quarter.
Thomason led Fruita in scoring with 14 points. Jhett Wells and Austin Reed added eight points to the cause. Eleven Wildcats scored on the night, and the team was 10 of 17 on free throws.
Palisade's top scorer was Luke Fay with five points. Cyrus Lawrence was second on the team with four. Five players scored for Palisade. This game was the lowest-scoring for Palisade in the MaxPreps era (since 2005).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.