You block for me, I’ll block for you.
That’s the way it works for Fruita Monument’s full-house backfield, and it works exceptionally well.
With Armony Trujillo and Espin Hernandez blocking for one another, along with fellow running back Calvin Nycum doing plenty of the tough work paving the way, the Wildcats are averaging 249.5 yards rushing through the first two weeks of the season.
Hernandez, a senior, averages a whopping 10.5 yards a carry, with four touchdowns. Trujillo, a junior, averages 94.5 yards a game, 5.6 yards a carry and has rushed for three TDs.
“They’re great kids,” Fruita Monument coach Cameron Ross said. “We have a couple of different ones in Armony and Espin, and Calvin helps out. They don’t come off the field very much, they’re on offense and defense and sometimes they’re blocking for each other when they don’t get the ball. They’re pretty selfless in that aspect.”
With quarterback Kade Bessert and Nycum also picking up big chunks of yardage, the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1 Southwestern Conference) have a four-headed monster in the backfield.
“You try to plan for one and the other one gets you,” Ross said. “It’s nice to have that dual-threat back there, or all three of them, to get the ball to so no one can key off one individual or one direction.”
Hernandez and Trujillo complement one another in the backfield, both getting tough yards between the tackles but also breaking off big plays. Hernandez scored on a 40-yard sweep last week against Montrose and has a season-long run of 61 yards — he rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Wheat Ridge. Trujillo has a 42-yard jaunt to his credit, and has also scored on an 81-yard punt return against the Farmers.
“It came pretty naturally when our line just opened up holes,” Trujillo said of how well he and Hernandez feed off one another. “We’re kind of an athletic team and once we started working together, things just started clicking.
“It’s really fun and it’s a really cool thing. I know I can count on each and every one of my teammates and knowing that it’s a fun deal.”
By having so many weapons in the backfield, the Wildcats can use their speed and athleticism to wear down defenses. The passing game is coming along, adding another 78 yards a game to either keep defenses from stacking the box, or catching them off-guard when they do.
“We get that from our coaches,” Hernandez said. “They push us hard to go 100%, 100% of the time and with our line doing as good as they do, it allows us to get our blocks, get our assignments and really wear out that defense.”
The Wildcats will need to use their ball-control offense Saturday when they travel to Parker to play Ponderosa (2-0), a team that averages 40 points a game, including 20.5 in the first quarter.
Fruita is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 double-overtime loss to Montrose, but his team is responding in the right manner, Ross said.
“Those type of games can go one of two ways. You can learn from it and get better, or you can go the other direction,” he said. “I think we’ve come out of that game with Montrose knowing that if a couple of plays go differently, we’d have been victorious. I think they’re pretty hungry.”
As good as the ’Cat backs are offensively, they also shine on defense. Trujillo has 31 tackles this season, blitzing at just the right times to blow up plays, with a half-dozen tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Hernandez has 15 tackles, three for lost yardage, plus two sacks.
“We have a great up front for us as linebackers and backs on defense,” Hernandez said. “Our linemen do their job to make sure the offensive linemen don’t get back to us so Armony can make the tackles or it frees me up outside to keep contain.”
Trujillo loves hitting opposing running backs, dishing out a little bit that he takes when he’s carrying the ball.
“I love that part of the defense,” he said. “Coach (Andrew) Decker, our defensive coordinator, does a great job of putting each player in the best position so they can do the best for our team; he’s a great coach. He finds the weak spots and what we need to do. It makes our job pretty easy.”
The work they put in all summer helped the Wildcats be prepared when football was reinstated for this fall. The loss to sixth-ranked Montrose still stings a little bit. Fruita is just outside the CHSAAnow.com top 10 in Class 4A.
“Oh, yeah, it puts a chip on our shoulder,” Trujillo said. “We know we need to win out to make the playoffs and that’s what we’ve been striving for since the last game of last year. We’re very eager to go out and show what we’re capable of. We want respect on our name.”