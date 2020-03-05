For the second time in three years, the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team is headed to the Denver Coliseum.
The 2017-18 Wildcats went 23-3 and advanced to the Great 8 of the Class 5A state tournament behind the play of its stellar seniors.
The 2019-20 Wildcats are also led by a strong stable of seniors, but only lost twice and hope to forge their own path on the state stage.
“Like I’ve said all year, this group had a chip on their shoulder because they were always compared to that group,” coach Michael Wells said. “Even though some of them were a part of that group, I’m happy because this is something for them. This is something they accomplished that puts them on a level with that group and that makes me happy.”
The 2017-18 team was led by seniors Riley Snyder, now one of the top players for the Air Force Academy, and Angelique Gall, who went to Chadron State College. That duo averaged 18.2 and 14.9 points per game, respectively, and the pair were also Fruita’s two best rebounders. Fruita had seven seniors on a team that lost in the Great 8 to Fossil Ridge.
The 2019-2020 Wildcats have five seniors — some of whom were bench players on the 2017-2018 team. This season, Fruita has ridden dominant defense and reliable scorers to a Great 8 date with No. 4 seed Grandview at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the Denver Coliseum.
One of the seniors on the previous Great 8 team, Callie Allen, has been the inside presence for Fruita. Allen is averaging 14.6 points and six rebounds per game.
She scored a team-high 18 points in Fruita’s 51-39 win over Doherty on Tuesday, clinching the Wildcats’ second quarterfinal appearance in three years.
This time, the accomplishment felt much different for the team’s leaders.
“It feels good,” Allen said. “It’s a team effort, but getting to say that we did it for once is really nice. It’s nice to not be compared because we’ve been compared for years.”
Just like the 2017-18 team, Allen is paired with another double-digit scoring senior. Lila Dere is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
For much of her athletic career, Dere has been a star on the soccer pitch, not the court. Last season was her first playing basketball competitively, meaning this will be her first, and only, state tournament trip to Denver.
“Last time, I didn’t get to go,” Dere said. “This is my first time going. Last year was my first year playing basketball, so I’m excited about it.”
For Allen, Dere, Bailey Rigsby (6.8 points, team-high 4.3 assists), Kloe Bates and Aiga Petelo, their prep careers are coming to a close.
Like the 2017-18 team, the seniors will get to close their chapter together on the state’s biggest stage.