Riding the high of capturing the Southwestern League title, the Fruita Monument softball swept a doubleheader at Durango to close out the regular season on Friday.
The Wildcats won the first game 13-7. After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Wildcats (14-9, 8-0 SWL) scored one in the third and three in the fourth. Durango (4-17, 1-7) responded with two in the fourth.
After a quiet fifth inning, both offenses went off in the final two frames. Fruita scored two runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh. Durango scored one run in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Fruita won the second game 18-5 to end the regular season having won seven straight and 11 of the final 12 games.
Volleyball
Addie Ritterbush had 19 kills, one solo block and six block assists Thursday night in Palisade’s 11-25, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 19-17 loss to Battle Mountain.
Braeleigh MacAskill had 30 assists, Sophia DeWitt had 26 digs and Delaney Brinkley and Ava Wallitt each had four aces for the Bulldogs (8-7, 4-3 Western Slope League)
Soccer
Central visited Montezuma-Cortez and won 10-3 on Friday night.
Sophomore Will Galdamez scored five goals and had one assist. Mason Endsley, Angel Palma, Aaron Schultz, Randy Zamora and goaltender Alejandro Jimenez each had one goal. Adrian Soto-Mendoza and Jimenez had two assists and Logan Sack, William Rodriguez and Zamora each had one assist, as well.
The Warriors (3-6-1) scored multiple goals for the third time this season — all wins.
GOLF
The Colorado High School Activities Association released its golf all state teams on Friday.
Grand Junction sophomores Jack Kaul and Ky Korte were selected to the Class 4A honorable mention teams.
Kaul tied for 29th in the 4A state championship, with a two-round score of 159. Korte tied for 37th with a two-round score of 162.
