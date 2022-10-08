Riding the high of capturing the Southwestern League title, the Fruita Monument softball swept a doubleheader at Durango to close out the regular season on Friday.

The Wildcats won the first game 13-7. After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Wildcats (14-9, 8-0 SWL) scored one in the third and three in the fourth. Durango (4-17, 1-7) responded with two in the fourth.