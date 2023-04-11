Trinity Hafey, a stellar senior for Fruita Monument, is moving on to the next level.

Hafey will play in college at Carson-Newman University, according to a news release from Hafey’s club program United Volleyball Club of the Rockies (UVCR). Hafey will compete in indoor and beach volleyball, according to the UVCR website. Trinity’s older sister, Truth, plays for Carson-Newman’s beach team.

