Fruita Monument Senior Trinity Hafey cheers on her team during the Wildcat’s game against Durango High School at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hafey is one of three seniors on the team. Photo by Barton Glasser
Fruita Monument Senior Trinity Hafey dives for the ball during the Wildcat’s game against Durango High School at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hafey is one of three seniors on the team. Photo by Barton Glasser
Trinity Hafey, a stellar senior for Fruita Monument, is moving on to the next level.
Hafey will play in college at Carson-Newman University, according to a news release from Hafey’s club program United Volleyball Club of the Rockies (UVCR). Hafey will compete in indoor and beach volleyball, according to the UVCR website. Trinity’s older sister, Truth, plays for Carson-Newman’s beach team.
Hafey played out of position for Fruita Monument this past season and assumed an attacking role. She notched 175 kills in 80 sets in the new position. She also had 265 digs. Hafey finished her prep career with 1,398 digs, including 442 as a junior. Hafey was also a standout defender for the girls basketball team and competes for the track and field team.
Hafey joins a slew of athletes from UVCR to sign on to the next level. Four of Hafey’s club teammates have committed to playing in college next season. Among them are Palisade’s Ella Steele, who is going to Ottawa University in Arizona. Meeker’s Emma Luce committed to play at the Division I school Stephen F. Austin, as well.
Carson-Newman is a Division II school in Jefferson City, Tennessee. The Eagles’ indoor team went 27-6 last season and made the NCAA Regional. The Beach team is 23-4 this season and has a spot in this weekend’s national tournament.
Golf
Fruita Monument’s Cierra Noetzelmann had the best local finish at the Wildcat Invite girls golf tournament at Monument-Desert.
The senior shot a 16 over par 88 to tie for fifth place with Montrose’s Giada Amundson. Noetzelmann finished six over on the front nine and met par on six holes.
Palisade’s top two finishers were seniors Jadyn Mullaney and Kenzie Rewold. Mullaney shot a 94 to finish 10th and Rewold tied for 11th with a 95.
Fruita’s second-best finisher was senior Jocelyn Cutshall, who scored an 89 to finish seventh.
Senior Alex Wagner had the best finish for Central as she shot a 98 to tie for 15th with Arianna Anderson of Moffat County. Wagner birdied on the 14th hole, which has a par 3. The Warriors’ second-best golfer was sophomore Tuscani Ritter, who scored a 101. She was in a four-way tie with Fruita’s Kadence Ulrich, Grand Junction’s Stefani Mendez and Rifle’s Jadyn Petree.
Grand Junction only had two golfers and Mendez had the best finish. Jayelyn Capehart was the other Tiger and she finished 30th with a 109.
Noetzelmann’s performance lifted Fruita to third place in the 11-team tournament, which included a second Fruita squad. Palisade finished fifth at 286 strokes, Central tied with Moffat County for seventh at 316, Palisade’s second team was ninth at 321 and Fruita’s second team was 10th with 341. Battle Mountain won the invite with a score of 264 and Montrose was second with 266.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument beat Grand Junction 7-6 at Unity Field.
The win is the Wildcats’ second-straight over the Tigers.
Kendall Roehm scored three goals, Olivia O'Hara scored two, and McKenna Jensen and Addie Stehman each scored one. Savanna Turner had one assist.
