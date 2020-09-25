For the second year in a row, Fruita Monument’s Josh Stouder and Kade Hayward are headed to the Class 5A state golf tournament.
The Wildcats’ duo played their way into the tournament by finishing in the top 13 on Thursday at the 5A Southern Regional at South Suburban Golf Course in Centennial. The 5A state tournament is Oct. 5-6 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Golden.
Stouder tied for fifth with a 5-over-par 77 and Hayward tied for 15th with an 80. The top 13 individuals not on one of the top two teams qualify for state. Arapahoe’s Matthew Wilkinson shot a 1-under 71 to win the regional and the Warriors won the team title.
Kaleb Holm had an 88 and Jack Johnson shot a 93 for Fruita Monument.
Softball
Kennedy Vis hit two home runs and Mya Murdock also went deep to lead Central to a 20-0, four-inning victory over Grand Junction on Thursday at Kronkright Park.
Jenna Fraser allowed only one hit, a single in the first inning by the Tigers’ Iralind Hayworth. Fraser walked two and struck out three.
Vis hit a two run home run in a 10-run third inning and added a two run shot in the fourth, when the Warriors (8-3, 6-0 Southwestern League) scored six runs to end the game via the run rule. Murdock’s home run was a solo shot in the fourth.
Palisade 18, Eagle Valley 2: The Bulldogs (11-2, 3-0 4A Western Slope League) scored 12 runs in the second inning and cruised to the win on the road.
Jordan Bauer finished with five RBI and Alicia Franco and Ember Hopkins both had three-hit games for Palisade.
Mikayla Talbott allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts to get the win.