From before Halloween to nearly Christmas, Art Edwards’ cellphone rings with uninterrupted regularity.
“One call right after another,” Edwards said, putting down his phone after patiently answering questions from his latest caller in November.
Some folks ask about making a donation toward the Christmas wreaths distributed by Wreaths Across America that locally is organized by the Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders.
Others ask about volunteering to lay wreaths against the gray headstones at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in mid-December, or they want to know about the ceremony to honor and remember veterans on the day after.
While it’s a lot of talking on the phone, Edwards is happy to get the calls and interest about Wreaths Across America.
It is much better than about 15 years ago when he was practically wearing out his motorcycle tires while crisscrossing the valley to talk to people about sponsorships.
Back then, no one really knew about the Christmastime program that started with Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine, said Edwards, 80, a U.S. Navy veteran and the Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders assistant state captain.
JOINING THE NAVY
Edwards was born in Somerset and grew up mostly in Paonia, where he graduated from high school in 1961. He didn’t want to become a coal miner, so he joined the Navy.
“I went from a small town to the Philippines in 13 months, and that is where the education started,” he said with a laugh. Before that, “I’d only been out of Colorado once.”
The Navy took him around the world, but while he was in California he met Margaret, who happened to have grown up on Rogers Mesa outside of Hotchkiss. The two married in 1965.
Art Edwards started as a personnelman and retired as a chief petty officer (E-7) in 1981.
He was aboard ships that took small arms fire during the Vietnam War. He worked for awhile in an armed forces induction center putting young people into the Navy. He saw Thailand, Korea, Japan and Hong Kong and other countries.
His daughter was born in San Diego and his son was born in Rhode Island, and Margaret was by Edwards’ side as much as she could be during those Navy years.
“The wives never got the recognition,” but with the military “they got the whole nine balls of wax,” Edwards said.
CAREER CHANGES
When Edwards retired from the Navy in 1981, he and Margaret took over ownership of a Gamble store in Paonia from Margaret’s parents.
Unfortunately, a downturn in the coal industry also was bad for their business, and they closed the store nearly six years later.
“It just wiped us out,” Edwards said.
It was a difficult time, but it eventually led to Edwards landing a job with the Internal Revenue Service in Grand Junction.
“I worked the front counter down there for 18 years,” Edwards said, referring to the IRS’s offices in the downtown Federal Building.
He was a taxpayer service representative and a collection representative.
“I worked with almost every accountant in this valley,” he said.
The part of the job he enjoyed most was helping people. He gave out forms, answered questions and worked with people who often were stressed, confused, frustrated or upset.
“I took to heart what I did. … I loved working with people,” he said, noting that it was a trait he developed in the Navy. “It was a great job.”
He still is recognized around town by people who he helped at the IRS’s front counter — “Wait a minute. You’re the one that was at the IRS!” they’ll say.
Both the Navy and the IRS likely gave him the organizational habits and interpersonal skills he uses today with the Patriot Guard Riders, a group he joined several years after he retired from the IRS in 2004.
PART OF THE GUARD
Edwards bought his first motorcycle in 2003 just before he retired from the IRS. He had always wanted one, but the timing had never been quite right.
With retirement ahead, he convinced Margaret it was time, and they both started riding. Now he’s got two artificial hips and a Harley-Davidson Tri Glide that he and Margaret hit the road on.
“We ride it all the time,” he said.
They’ve done the Run for the Wall four times, taking their trike from California to Washington, D.C., to honor veterans and bring awareness to those missing in action and prisoners of war.
They’ve taken motorcycle trips to join Patriot Guard Riders in other parts of the western U.S. at funerals for veterans, many of them killed in action.
It was about 2007 when the couple got involved with the Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders, the local branch of the veterans-focused volunteer organization founded in Kansas in 2005.
Since then, Edwards has taken on the road name “Groady” and has gone on more than 2,500 missions with the Patriot Guard, he said.
Most often, a mission involves attending a funeral and standing with the U.S. flag in honor and respect for a veteran or fallen service member, something both Edwards and Margaret are passionate about.
During his first several years with the Patriot Guard, so many families of World War II veterans and their spouses requested riders to be at funerals that he often found himself at the cemetery two to three times a day several days a week.
“It’s just kind of nice to do it and otherwise what would I be doing? I’d be sitting in there watching TV,” he said with a nod toward his living room.
LAYING THE WREATHS
The first Christmastime Edwards handled the Wreaths Across America program for the Grand Valley as part of his work for the Patriot Guard, fewer than 1,000 veterans or their spouses were buried at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
For all his effort to get sponsorships, Edwards received only enough money to order wreaths for half of the headstones at cemetery.
For the other half, his wife suggested they buy red ribbon and make large bows.
“I just felt like we had to do something,” Margaret said.
So the couple spent a good deal of time looping and twisting yards of ribbon into bows.
When the wreaths arrived from Maine, Edwards and his wife tromped through the cold and several inches of snow to lay the wreaths and bows, Margaret said.
But when they looked over their work — the fresh green wreaths and the red bows standing out beautifully against the gray headstones and white snow — the couple agreed it was worth the effort.
Although the following few years were tight, donations toward the $15 wreaths have grown considerably, Edwards said.
This year, more than 4,300 wreaths were placed at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and on veterans graves at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Whitewater Cemetery and Crown Point Cemetery, he said.
More than a hundred volunteers from the community, civic and military-associated groups joined the Patriot Guard Riders in the effort to lay the wreaths, saying each veteran’s name before putting down a wreath.
To organize it all required plenty of emails, phone calls and texts and each year Edwards considers handing things off to another Patriot Guard member.
But seeing the green wreaths and red bows at the cemetery, spending time with other riders and hearing the appreciation from veterans’ families all work together to invigorate Edwards.
“He’s very caring,” Margaret said. “He’s very dedicated to whatever he does.”
“I enjoy what I do. I enjoy the camaraderie with the other riders,” Edwards said.
“It’s all about the veterans and the families. It’s just something I really enjoy doing.”
